Mark Marxer to be Featured on the Cover of the Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs Magazine

Westbury, NY, February 15, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Mark Marxer’s story is not just the journey of one of the nation’s most prolific entrepreneurs and respected finance authorities, it’s a testament to the transformative power of one man's vision to change the world. He’s a difference-maker, a unifier, an artisan of change, a leader dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of many. And he just turned the page on his greatest chapter yet: as the TIGER 21 chair in Boca Raton, Florida, connecting global agents of positive change. It’s a role he was built for - and perhaps a destiny laid out long ago. TIGER 21 is an exclusive global community of ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. With 1,300 members, and 106 groups in 46 cities worldwide, its purpose is to build a global community to make each member’s success more meaningful, impactful, and enduring.