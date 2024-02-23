Olive Branch Film Studios Heads Into Pre-Production: "Five Smooth Stones"
Olive Branch Film Studios can hardly contain its excitement as they gear up to head into pre-production on their first cinematic adventure of 2024. To make things all the more exciting, the sunny and scenically stunning state of Florida has been chosen as the filming hub of this highly-anticipated venture.
Tucson, AZ, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Five Smooth Stones" is a riveting narrative of resilience and camaraderie set against the backdrop of a beloved rodeo ground, etched in the heart of a small town. With its soul-stirring backdrop and nail-biting storyline, this film is sure to leave an indelible mark on cinema-goers' hearts.
The Story That Touches Hearts
When the future of their cherished rodeo grounds is endangered by an unscrupulous developer, a band of teenagers find themselves confronted with their personal Goliaths. These teenagers, with their ardent love for their small-town charm, must put aside their differences to rescue their treasured rodeo grounds from the looming destruction. Can they outwit the developer and triumphantly save the day?
Can they retrieve their "Five Smooth Stones" in the face of adversity, a metaphorical epitome of their resourcefulness, courage, unity, ingenuity, and determination?
Taking "Five Smooth Stones" from script to screen is preparing them for an exhilarating journey filled with excitement and challenges. From finalizing casting to scouting filming locations and set creation — it's all happening in full swing at Olive Branch Film Studios.
Being their very first venture in 2024, everyone at the studio is thrilled and committed to creating a masterpiece that mirrors our collective passion, dedication, and never-ending love for storytelling.
Embracing The Sunshine State: Filming in Florida
Why Florida, you ask? Well, Florida's picturesque beauty and varied landscapes are in perfect alignment with the visions that "Five Smooth Stones" aims to bring to life. Contemplating a rodeo ground, nestled amidst a quaint small town – Florida seemed like an organic choice with its sunny fields, beautiful expansive skies, and an undeniable small-town appeal.
Apart from the aesthetic allure, Florida is also a vibrant hub for arts and entertainment, providing a promising infrastructure for film production. OBS couldn't have asked for a better location to embark on this incredible journey.
As they gear up to propel "Five Smooth Stones" into production, their hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude for your unwavering support. Whether it's in person or on the internet, your excitement and encouragement serve as their driving force to put together an unforgettable cinematic experience.
As anticipation builds for the film's launch, they invite you all to stay engaged, share your thoughts, and join in the excitement.
Together, OBS says let's make "Five Smooth Stones" a cinematic gem.
Raising our virtual glasses here's to the adventure that awaits. Let the journey of "Five Smooth Stones" begin.
Contact
Olive Branch Film StudiosContact
Nancy Criss
818-339-2063
https://olivebranchfilmstudios.com
Nancy Criss
818-339-2063
https://olivebranchfilmstudios.com
