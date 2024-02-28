AMVETS Post 66 Launches New Website for the LGBTQ Veterans Community - GayVeterans.us
Nashville, TN, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AMVETS Post 66 has launched a new website for the LGBTQ Veterans Commmunity - GayVeterans.us. This website brings the community together under one roof. It's a work in progress, adding new content as LGBTQ Veterans submit their info. "This is great news. Something that our community needs." says Tom Swann-Hernandez, Founder of AMVETS Post 66. "It's long overdue," adds Bill Kibler, Founder AMVETS Post 66 Nashville and webmaster for GayVeterans.us and AMVETS Post 66.
AMVETS Post 66 stays committed to serving the needs of our community, some of whom had to serve in silence.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 is a Congressionally-chartered not-for-profit veteran service organization located in Palm Springs and expanding to Nashville. Post 66 is an inclusive veteran organization that welcomes everyone to join. Many of the LGBTQ members of the armed forces served in silence. Post 66 believes no sacrifice should be forgotten. In 2001 they dedicated America's first LGBTQ Veterans Memorial in Cathedral City. In 2018 this memorial became the California LGBTQ Veterans Memorial.
William Kibler
615-540-9202
https://www.amvetspost66.org
