Thuy H. Sekhou-Duong Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Forest Park, GA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thuy H. Sekhou-Duong of Forest Park, Georgia has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Thuy H. Sekhou-Duong
Thuy H. Sekhou-Duong is a nurse with Piedmont Fayette Hospital. With over 5 years of experience, Thuy is responsible for cardiovascular nursing.
Prior to her position at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Sekhou-Duong was an LPN, CCT, and LPN at Emory Southern Heart Specialists in Riverdale, GA. Sekhou-Duong’s sister sparked her interest in healthcare when she was young. “I was caring for my younger sister who had multiple health issues including PEG tube, tracheostomy, mute, deaf, and had charge syndrome,” said Sekhou-Duong. “She inspired me to become a nurse.”
Thuy earned an A.S. from Georgia State University in 2020 and holds a C.N., R.N., and C.C.T. She earned a Daisy Award from Piedmont Fayette Hospital and is chair of their Critical Care Share Governance Committee. She is also coordinator of their Congestive Heart Failure Taskforce. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and music.
Thuy is married to her husband, Bao Duong, for 16 years. They have a 12-year-old daughter, Leah Duong, and a 10-year-old son, Adyn Duong. In addition, the couple have a Pomeranian and a Yorkshire.
For more information, visit www.piedmont.org
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Thuy H. Sekhou-Duong
Thuy H. Sekhou-Duong is a nurse with Piedmont Fayette Hospital. With over 5 years of experience, Thuy is responsible for cardiovascular nursing.
Prior to her position at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Sekhou-Duong was an LPN, CCT, and LPN at Emory Southern Heart Specialists in Riverdale, GA. Sekhou-Duong’s sister sparked her interest in healthcare when she was young. “I was caring for my younger sister who had multiple health issues including PEG tube, tracheostomy, mute, deaf, and had charge syndrome,” said Sekhou-Duong. “She inspired me to become a nurse.”
Thuy earned an A.S. from Georgia State University in 2020 and holds a C.N., R.N., and C.C.T. She earned a Daisy Award from Piedmont Fayette Hospital and is chair of their Critical Care Share Governance Committee. She is also coordinator of their Congestive Heart Failure Taskforce. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and music.
Thuy is married to her husband, Bao Duong, for 16 years. They have a 12-year-old daughter, Leah Duong, and a 10-year-old son, Adyn Duong. In addition, the couple have a Pomeranian and a Yorkshire.
For more information, visit www.piedmont.org
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories