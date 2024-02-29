Youngest Female Distillery Owner in America Launches a New Cultural Hot Spot 3 Miles from Smith Lake
A life dedicated to the traditions of Alabama
Cullman, AL, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Craft Distillery Revolutionizes Cullman Scene: The Alabama Distillery Co. Opens Its Doors.
The spirits industry in Cullman, Alabama, just got a major shake-up with the grand opening of The Alabama Distillery Co. Located a mere 3 miles from the bustling Smith Lake area, this craft distillery promises to be a game-changer in the region's tourism landscape.
The Alabama Distillery Co. isn't just any run-of-the-mill distillery; it's making history as the first federally licensed distillery in Cullman County in over a century. Boasting a sprawling 6-acre property, the distillery has breathed new life into a 76-year-old cotton gin, transforming it into a multifaceted destination that includes a restaurant, kitchen, tasting room, and taproom.
What sets The Alabama Distillery Co. apart is its dynamic leadership team, spearheaded by none other than 26-year-old Hannah Lane McClendon. A mother of two and the youngest female distillery owner in America, The Alabama Moonshine girl brings a fresh perspective and entrepreneurial spirit to the table. Alongside Hannah is her daddy, Patrick "KatDaddy" Watson a true visionary bringing home the story of BBQ to Bourbon to a location that Americans will be flocking to.
Then there is the enigmatic Joe Gallagher Jr., also known as "Mr. Atlas" or "Joe Virgo," a multifaceted investor with a background in entertainment and a 2017 Grammy Nomination Contender for Best New Rock Artist.
"We're not just another distillery," says The Alabama Moonshine Girl. "We're a fusion of tradition and innovation. Our aim is to create an immersive experience for visitors, where they can savor our handcrafted moonshine flavors, enjoy custom cocktails, indulge in southern cuisine, and learn about our distillation process through guided tours."
Indeed, The Alabama Distillery Co. has wasted no time in making its mark on the local scene. Cabin Fever Beverages stores across the area are already stocking their shelves with the distillery's moonshine flavors, with plans for an expanded product line that includes whiskey, bourbon, vodka, gin, beer, and wine.
"We're thrilled to be a part of the Cullman community," adds Gallagher. "Our vision is to not only offer exceptional spirits but also to become a hub for VIP events and festivals. With KatDaddy's traditional recipes, Hannah's southern charm, and my innovative approach to development, The Alabama Distillery Co. is poised to become a household name."
For media inquiries or to schedule a tour, please contact:
info@aldistilleryco.com
Joe Gallagher Jr.
843-471-7025
www.aldistilleryco.com
