Bill Driscoll Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Plymouth, NH, February 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bill Driscoll of Plymouth, New Hampshire, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of life insurance and financial planning.
About Bill Driscoll
Bill Driscoll is a life insurance agent and financial advisor for New York Life. Driscoll has 54 years of experience and is licensed to assist with life insurance, long term care, and annuities in New Hampshire Florida and Massachusetts.
“Helping clients understand their options and achieve their goals are what make my job so rewarding. Every client is unique, so together we can develop a personalized approach that meets today's needs and tomorrow's as well,” said Driscoll.
Born on June 21, 1942, in Plymouth, New Hampshire, Driscoll earned a B.A. in education from Plymouth State University. He belongs to the N.A.I.F.A. and is licensed as a C.L.U.; C.A.S.L.; C.H.F.C.
In his free time, Bill likes golf, skiing, and outdoor activities.
For more information, visit www.newyorklife.com/agent/wdriscoll.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
