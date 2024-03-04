NYC/LA "Whole Lotta Music" an Autobiography by Prior Atlantic Records President Jerry Greenberg and Joy Peters, CEO Peters Entertainment & Publishing

One of the greatest joys in life is hearing your favorite song and chances are this man was involved. Mr. Jerry Greenberg is a past President of Atlantic Records and Michael Jackson Music. He just completed his Autobiography with Muscle Shoals Alabama native, Joy Peters, PhD. a professional NWU author. Jerry also pioneered the British invasion of American rock bringing the Stones, Zeppelin, Clapton, AC/DC and Foreigner to the U.S. and also the first Disco and Rap.