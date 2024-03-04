NYC/LA "Whole Lotta Music" an Autobiography by Prior Atlantic Records President Jerry Greenberg and Joy Peters, CEO Peters Entertainment & Publishing
One of the greatest joys in life is hearing your favorite song and chances are this man was involved. Mr. Jerry Greenberg is a past President of Atlantic Records and Michael Jackson Music. He just completed his Autobiography with Muscle Shoals Alabama native, Joy Peters, PhD. a professional NWU author. Jerry also pioneered the British invasion of American rock bringing the Stones, Zeppelin, Clapton, AC/DC and Foreigner to the U.S. and also the first Disco and Rap.
Hollywood, CA, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- One of the greatest joys in life is hearing your favorite song and chances are this man was involved. During Mr. Jerry Greenberg's 50+ year career he served as President of several major record labels, including: Atlantic Records, ATCO Records, MGM/UA Music, MJJ Michael Jackson Music, and SONY WTG Records. Mr. Greenberg had a hand in the making of 50+ Grammy Winners and Hall Of Fame Rockstars. Jerry just completed his Autobiography titled "Whole Lotta Music” with Joy Peters, PhD who is a professional writer and member of the NWG.
Jerry G is the man who turned Percy Sledge's "When A Man Loves A Woman" into an instant chart topping hit for Jerry Wexler and Rick Hall and he was involved in the development of R&B music as Wexler's assistant. Later, as VP of Atlantic Records, Jerry pioneered the British invasion of American rock with Ahmet Ertegun, bringing the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, ABBA, Foreigner, and others to the U.S. radio airways. Afterwards, as President of the NYC based Atlantic Records, Jerry also worked with Pop and R&B artist such as, Hall & Oats, The Eagles, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, The Blues Brothers, Roberta Flack, Ray Charles, Jimmy Hendrix, King Curtis and after starting his own label, Mirage he signed Whitesnake and a plethora of other, Rock, EDM, DISCO, RAP and K-Pop artist! Mr. Greenberg‘s wife was a lead-singer in the Lovelites and cut a record with Phil Spector. Jerry's father, brother and daughter were also successful music executives, too. Another daughter was a successful line producer on the movie “Forrest Gump." The Greenberg family has made an indelible mark on the music and entertainment industries for decades.
“Whole Lotta Music” features a first-hand, behind-the-scenes account of how all the music was made from the man at the top of the label, president Jerry Greenberg. It reveals jaw-dropping celebrity stories and the secrets to making Grammy-Winning Artist and Hall of Fame Rockstars. Additionally, Greenberg helped other music executives such as, Richard Branson/Virgin, David Geffen/Asylum, Jimmy Lovine/Interscope and Dr. Dre launch their first record labels with distribution deals resulting in multi-platinum record sales. Thus, shaping the face of American music. "Whole Lotta Music'' is sure to amuse music-lovers and industry professionals.
The autobiographist, Joyce Peters has written over 50+ books and was a chairman of the Shoals Chamber Of Commerce, Ambassador Committee Chairman and Executive Advisory Committee Chairman for the Chamber that lobbied with Chamber president/Mayor Holt for funding that built the Patton Island Bridge project. She served on the Shoals and North Alabama Better Business Bureau Board. Additionally, Dr. Peters operated her own health clinics in the Shoals and Beverly Hills for 10+ years providing care to many locals including music executives and celebrity artist. Her daughter, Summer Perry is a research contributor, medical student and actress.
The authors are welcoming publishing offers and projects. For more information, photos and interviews please contact Joy or Jerry at 256-335-6238 or petersentertainmentpublishing@gmail.com Beverly Hills, CA 90210
