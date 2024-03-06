KCP Welcomes Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist Ashley Williams to Charlotte, NC Office
Charlotte, NC, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- KCP Physical Therapy in Charlotte, NC, is pleased to welcome Ashley Williams to their Ballantyne office. Williams is a board certified physical therapist specializing in pelvic floor physical therapy.
Williams interned with KCP for three years prior to attending Elon University to receive her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. She says that the internship experience was critical in helping to shape her vision of what a physical therapy practice should be. Returning to KCP became her long-term goal.
In addition to her coursework at Elon, Williams sought additional training and certification from Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute. With a special focus on pelvic floor therapy, she will work with patients struggling with incontinence, prolapse, pelvic pain, endometriosis, constipation, chronic pain, pregnancy and post-partum pain, sexual health and wellness issues, and post-operative rehabilitation. Additionally, she is trained in general orthopedic and manual PT, a shared focus within the clinic.
Joy Pfuhl, co-owner of KCP Physical Therapy, says, "We are so excited to have Ashley return! She brings a wonderful energy to our practice. Her expertise in pelvic floor and women's health is a welcome addition to our services. Anyone who has the pleasure of working with her will be in very capable hands!"
KCP Physical Therapy is located in the Pineville / Ballantyne area of Charlotte. Williams joins veteran physical therapists Joy Pfuhl and Joyce Kight in the practice. In addition to providing orthopedic, manual, and pelvic floor PT, KCP also offers fitness classes on a daily basis.
Contact
Joy Pfuhl
704-541-1191
www.kcpphysicaltherapy.con
