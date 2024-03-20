Galaxy Wick Featuring Ceelo Green Unleash New Single Break The Bank with the Take the Money Anthem of the Year to Takeover Across the Globe on April 19, 2024
This release signifies NuAge's commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment content and marks the beginning of their journey in reshaping the industry. Stay tuned as NuAge Distribution makes waves with their innovative approach and dedication to supporting artists and creators worldwide.
Atlanta, GA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wicked, an original member of the esteemed rap duo Ghetto Mafia, has been a driving force in shaping the landscape of Southern rap. Hailing from Decatur, Georgia, Wicked, alongside his partner, brought raw authenticity and innovative lyricism to the genre with hits like For The Good Times, In Decatur, and Straight From The Dec, just to name a few. Embracing a transformative journey, Wicked has evolved into the magnetic persona of Galaxy Wick, poised to unveil a new era of musical innovation and creativity.
Get ready to mark your calendars for his debut single and video, Break The Bank, featuring the anthem chant Take The Money, with acclaimed singer, rapper, and record producer Ceelo Green. The release is set to hit all platforms worldwide on Friday, April 19, 2024, through NuAge Distribution.
Together, they're poised to unleash a fusion of hip hop and rap that will captivate audiences worldwide. His Break The Bank collaboration with Ceelo Green, renowned for his signature song Crazy and as a member of the Southern hip hop group Goodie Mob, promises to deliver a compelling fusion of hip hop and rap.
For interviews, exclusive NuAge Distribution content, and media inquiries, please contact Renee Mendez at 678-929-8273.
Renee Mendez
678-369-3522
www.nuagedistribution.com
