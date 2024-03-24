Fire Recruiting Announces A New Book "The Fire Department Recruiting Handbook" That Proposes to Revolutionize Recruitment Strategies

Fire Recruiting is announcing the release of a new book by Christopher Smith. Christopher is a 20-year member of the fire service and a consultant for Fire Recruiting. With fire departments across the nation facing staffing shortages, this handbook will guide you in the steps to maximize your recruiting and introduce the fire service to the next generation.