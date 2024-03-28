Occams Capital Partners Welcomes Seasoned Senior Banker to Its Capital Markets Advisory and Investment Banking Practice
New York, NY, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Occams Capital Partners announced the addition of Aashish Makkar to its team as President & Head of Investment Banking, marking a significant milestone in the launch of its Capital Markets Advisory and Investment Banking Practice. This strategic move reinforces Occams Capital Partners' commitment to providing unparalleled financial advisory services to its clients.
Aashish joins Occams Capital Partners from EA Markets, an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital, where he was Managing Director and led strategic finance advisory and capital markets transaction execution. Prior to EA Markets, Aashish held leveraged finance and capital markets roles at Credit Suisse, UBS, and Ondra Partners. He is an alumnus of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and London Business School.
Aashish expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, “We are excited to unveil our expanded capabilities that further reinforce our commitment to delivering excellent value to our clients. Our team's expertise and dedication to client success will strengthen Occams Capital Partners’ positioning as a trusted partner for businesses needing guidance through an increasingly complex financial landscape.”
About Occams Capital Partners
Occams Capital Partners is an independent investment banking and merchant banking firm specializing in providing Capital Markets and Strategic M&A Advisory services. Our unwavering commitment to clients, deep institutional expertise, and uncompromising integrity, position us as a trusted advisor and valued partner. To learn more about Occams Capital Partners, please visit www.occamscapital.com.
Securities Products and Investment Banking Services are offered through BA Securities, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. Occams Capital Partners LLC and BA Securities, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.
