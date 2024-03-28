Occams Capital Partners Welcomes Seasoned Senior Banker to Its Capital Markets Advisory and Investment Banking Practice

Occams Capital Partners, an investment banking firm, announced the launch of its Capital Markets Advisory and Investment Banking Practice with the hiring of Aashish Makkar as President & Head. Makkar joins from EA Markets and has prior experience at Credit Suisse and UBS. He expressed his excitement about the launch and the team's dedication to client success. The firm offers Capital Markets and Strategic M&A Advisory services.