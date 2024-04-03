Specialty Brands International, LLC Completes Acquisition of Foot Haven Reflexology Bar & Spa
Raleigh, NC, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Specialty Brands International, LLC (SBI) has acquired the assets of Foot Haven Reflexology Bar & Spa, an award-winning luxury full-service spa, in a debt and cash transaction. The spa is located in Delray Beach, FL. Foot Haven’s team of licensed massage therapists, estheticians and spa concierge personnel are trained to provide the utmost care and soothing treatments to regular customers in the South Florida region and to visitors alike.
The acquisition of Foot Haven will allow SBI to offer the Scarlett Paris® premium skincare retail products at the spa, as well as other high quality and in demand skincare and wellness products. In addition to offering new retail products, the spa will also expand its current service offerings to include more body and facial treatments. “The spa market has grown rapidly in recent years. It is expected to grow to roughly $73 Billion in 2024. Most of the growth can be attributed to a rise in demand for holistic and mind-body treatments, medical spa services, luxury and affluent lifestyles, beauty and aesthetics, and various health and wellness benefits,” said Dwon Foye, President and CEO of SBI.
“The acquisition of Foot Haven Reflexology Bar & Spa allows SBI to further scale our operations and creates an enormous opportunity for additional expansion to other markets in the future,” said Foye. “We look forward to continuing to serve the lucrative South Florida market with our premium products and services,” said Foye.
Foot Haven currently offers a wide range of massage, facial, foot reflexology, and other body treatments. The spa currently has thirteen licensed massage therapists on staff and serves a customer base of 35,000, which continues to grow monthly. Post-acquisition integration is expected to continue for several months.
About Us:
Specialty Brands International is an international trading company that imports specialty products from Europe and resells and distributes them to select retailers.
