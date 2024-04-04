Bread Man Baking Co. Flourishes in 2023 with Record Growth and Industry Leadership
Houston's Bread Man Baking Co. achieved remarkable growth in 2023, with sales up by 72% and net income by 65.7%. They attained SQF certification for food safety and integrated EOS methodology for operational efficiency. Net operating profit rose by over 285%, enabling expansion to 11 states. Founder Tasos Katsaounis emphasizes their dedication to quality and innovation.
Houston, TX, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bread Man Baking Co., Houston’s renowned commercial bakery, celebrates a landmark year of remarkable achievements and unprecedented growth in 2023. Under the visionary leadership of Founder & CEO, Tasos Katsaounis, the company has not only surpassed performance goals but has also set new benchmarks for excellence in the bakery industry.
“2023 was a year of tremendous accomplishment for Bread Man Baking Co.,” said Tasos Katsaounis, Founder & CEO. “We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work of our entire team, whose commitment to quality and service has fueled this growth.”
In 2023, Bread Man Baking Co. achieved a spectacular 72% growth in sales compared to the Fiscal Year 2022, alongside a significant increase in net income by 65.70%. These accomplishments are a testament to the company’s dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
A key milestone for the year was obtaining the SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification in March 2023, underscoring Bread Man’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality in all its products. This achievement places Bread Man Baking Co. at the forefront of the baking industry, ensuring that customers receive products that are not only delicious but also meet rigorous safety standards.
Further embedding excellence into its operations, Bread Man Baking Co. integrated the EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) methodology into its culture. This strategic move has enhanced operational efficiency, team harmony, and overall business performance, enabling the company to serve its customers even better.
2023 also saw a dramatic increase in the company’s net operating profit, which soared by more than 285% from FY22. This financial robustness has enabled Bread Man Baking Co. to expand its distribution business from 3 states to now serving customers across 11 states, thereby broadening its impact and reach within the culinary world.
“Building strong, long-term partnerships with our customers is a cornerstone of our success,” emphasized Katsaounis. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative products that consistently exceed expectations.”
About Bread Man Baking Co.
Bread Man Baking Co., based in Houston, TX, is a commercial bakery known for its artisan breads and baked goods. Founded with a passion for quality baking and innovative culinary techniques, Bread Man Baking Co. has grown into a beloved brand among both retail and wholesale customers. The company prides itself on using only the finest ingredients to create a wide range of products that cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs. With a focus on sustainability, community engagement, and exceptional customer service, Bread Man Baking Co. continues to set the standard for excellence in the baking industry. For more information, visit https://breadmanco.com.
Contact
Tasos Katsaounis
(832) 786-0065
https://breadmanco.com
