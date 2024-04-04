Bread Man Baking Co. Flourishes in 2023 with Record Growth and Industry Leadership

Houston's Bread Man Baking Co. achieved remarkable growth in 2023, with sales up by 72% and net income by 65.7%. They attained SQF certification for food safety and integrated EOS methodology for operational efficiency. Net operating profit rose by over 285%, enabling expansion to 11 states. Founder Tasos Katsaounis emphasizes their dedication to quality and innovation.