Alternative Payments Launches Revolutionary Open Banking Platform DPMax for a Simplified Payment Experience
Kerrville, TX, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Payments launches its revolutionary Open Banking Platform, DPMax, aimed at transforming the payments landscape. The company's new technology will boost local market presence and help US-based companies to become more competitive in the global market. Alternative Payments' goal is to provide e-commerce businesses with a payment solution that is cost-efficient, seamless, relevant and provides the best coverage in the EU. Drawing from its two decades of experience in the industry, Alternative Payments has established a reputation as the leading provider of payment solutions, continuously innovating and expanding its services to meet evolving business and consumer needs. The company places a premium on security, reliability, and convenience, making it a trusted partner for businesses seeking to streamline payment processes and enhance customer experiences.
DPMax Open Banking is a relatively new product to the market that provides access to thousands of banks already integrated into the system, resulting in a payment method familiar to consumers in Europe as it is a classic bank transfer.
Backed by the European Commission's Open Banking Infrastructure., it will empower consumers to share their data securely so that they can get a wider range of better and more secure financial products. The payment services market has changed significantly in recent years and Alternative Payments is bringing these advantages to US-based merchants. Electronic payments in the EU have been constantly growing, reaching €240 trillion in value in 2021.
Alternative Payments is committed to evolving the industry towards simple integrations, providing chargeback-free solutions, and being the top leader in local payment methods. Merchants can accept payments easily and securely through our seamless, innovative platform, requiring only a simple integration.
Marjan Boras, Chief Revenue Officer at Alternative Payments, discusses how A2A payments are set to become the future of online payments. Not only does Open Banking reduce fraud and chargebacks, offer real-time settlement options, and on top a cost-effective solution. In the end, the goal is that merchants and consumers have a simple and secure payment method, resulting in a seamless and trustworthy digital commerce environment.
Alternative Payments urges any merchants planning to expand their reach to the EU to get in touch and discover why they are the number one payment solution provider. With a commitment to innovation and delivering best-in-class solutions to its clients, Alternative Payments aims to remain at the forefront of the evolving payments landscape.
Contact sales@alternativepayments.com for more information on the new product.
About Alternative Payments:
Founded in Pasadena, California, Alternative Payments has been the leading alternative payment provider since 1999. With over two decades of experience, we've been at the forefront of redefining how businesses and consumers interact with payments. Our mission is to provide merchants with a simple and easy solution for their customers.
We provide a global payment infrastructure to assist e-commerce businesses in maximizing their conversions of international traffic and revenue streams with a broad portfolio of payment solutions local to their consumers. Many of our products were among the first to be introduced to the online payment market. We focus on high-growth, payment-related, and internet-related services and consolidate the entire portfolio of solutions to streamline the checkout process for international consumers.
Contact
Giulia Kring
830-456-6033
alternativepayments.com
