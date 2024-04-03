RWA Finance Pioneers DeFi 2.0, Mine First to Grab RWA Dividend
Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It has recently been announced that RWA Finance has gone live with Swap trading and opened the Liquidity Market Reward, releasing 73,136 RWAS rewards daily to liquidity providers. Everyone can become liquidity providers (LPs) by injecting a certain percentage of RWAS and USDT assets into the liquidity pool.
Initial Mine with surprisingly wealthy effects
Initial Mine refers to tokens that are mined within 10 days before the mining product goes live. During this period, the token rewards are very high, and may even be several times in subsequent days.
In the case of POW and DeFi mining preceding period, more tokens are mined because there are fewer people (funds) involved in mining. At the same time, the miners were the first to get higher gains in the price of tokens.
• During the BTC initial mining period, you were able to mine dozens of BTC per day with an ordinary computer; nowadays there are professional miners who mine less than 0.0001 BTC per day.
• DeFi projects such as COMP, BAL, YFI, its token price was bought up to more than 110 times within a short period.
• During the RWAS initial mining period, RWAS daily LP prize pool of 73136 RWAS (worth over $40,000) and transaction fees all.
RWAS is the utility token for the RWA Finance platform. RWA Finance is a revolutionary blockchain platform dedicated to reforming the issuance and trading of real-world assets (RWAs). RWA Finance efficiently connects diverse assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, providing users with solutions for diversified asset allocation.
Less than 2 days after the RWAS mine opened, the assets involved in the RWAS/USDT liquidity pool ranked 14th in the Arbitrum chain, exceeding $2.6 million.
RWAS Pioneers DeFi 2.0 with dual token mine
The maximum supply of RWAS are 500M tokens, and the emission are about 252.2 million tokens, accounting for 50.42% of the total. According to the emission plan, the first year is 66,736,164,000 RWAS, and the subsequent annual emission decreases by 26.47%. Among them, LP emissions account for 40%, and the LP daily incentives are about 73,136 RWAS. The total value will be more than $40,000 according to the latest market price of $0.547/RWAS.
Currently, there are about 160M RWAS in circulation with 80% going into the VE governance pool, which means that there is a scarcity of RWAS in circulation in the secondary market. Profitability is also guaranteed by the following four points:
• Pool size: 73,136 RWAS per day. Even if there are only a few people mining in the early stage, the rewards will be released in full.
• Transaction fee allocation: USDT/RWAS transaction fee (rate of 0.3%) is fully allocated to LPs.
• Extra Rewards: LPs who also participate in VE stake will not only receive an annualized return increase, but also occasional RWAS airdrops
• RWAS tokens guaranteed its trading depth. There is a lot of DeFi mining that rewards irrelevant tokens and is difficult to liquidate.
• DeFi 2.0 mining: liquidity pool LP and veToken prevents DeFi protocol liquidity draining and bubbles, and protects the rights and interests of LPs.
In the DeFi 1.0 stage, although many trades gained considerable revenue, the sustainability of the project could not be guaranteed. When the transaction volume is insufficient, LPs may suffer token price crashes ultimately.
RWA Finance guarantees the protocol through the dual mechanism of VE governance (veToken and LP), with the VE Lock pool effectively controlling liquidity while LP Pool guaranteeing sufficient liquidity. Besides, the community is also able to independently initiate proposals to adjust the emission shares through democratic voting (veToken holders) to ensure they are not in excess or depleted by reasonable token supply.
RWAS earnings can be expected to mine safely
RWA Finance's Swap is built on the Arbitrum chain with Automated Market Maker (AMM) mechanism to provide liquidity, which is carried out between traders and a liquidity pool. The RWA Finance liquidity pool is driven and managed by smart contracts. Everyone injects a certain percentage of RWAS and USDT to successfully provide liquidity providers (LPs), enjoying Swap trading fee dividends and RWAS token earnings.
Theoretically, the earlier participates in RWAS mining, the more amount of RWAS that will be gained. As more users and assets are injected, the same amount of assets will become a smaller percentage of the total LP pool. After all, RWA Finance's Swap has not been around long enough for many RWAS holders accustomed to CEX to complete their asset chain operations, and there is very little information available to USDT holders in the Arbitrum.
• High security mining. Swap is a decentralized protocol. You can freely trade by connecting your own wallet.
• Low threshold, high profit. There is no minimum quantity to participate in LP mining, and even a small amount of RWAS in the early stage may earn dividends.
• Potential gains. RWA is regarded as the core narrative of bull market. RWAS, as the first to lay out, introduced an advanced VE governance model and possessed the strength to lead the RWA sector.
How to mine RWAS?
RWA Finance platform supports Uniswap V2 RWAS/USDT. On the official website, you can connect Arbitrum chain wallet to buy RWAS and add liquidity for mining.
• LP Reward: 73136 RWAS/day; 100% dividend on transaction fee; LPs who also participate in VE stake will not only receive an annualized return increase, but also occasional RWAS airdrops.
• Website: www.rwa-finance.com
• Support Chain: Arbitrum
• Trading Pair: RWAS/USDT
• Core Steps: Add RWAS/USDT liquidity in Uniswap V2. You can get the LP and RWAS reward by locking the LP.
RWA Finance efficiently connects diverse assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, providing users with solutions for diversified asset allocation. RWA builds a channel between traditional and crypto finance, carrying a multi-trillion-dollar asset market, which can provide better liquidity to drive market growth. RWA is also regarded as the next growth engine of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), the birth pool of the future 100x coins. RWAS LP mines together and seizes the opportunity for the new bull market.
Contact
RWA FinanceContact
Vincent Li
+971 569658233
https://www.rwa-finance.com/#/
