Eileen Ruth Borris Ed.D. Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Paradise Valley, AZ, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Eileen Ruth Borris of Paradise Valley, Arizona, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental health care.
About Eileen Ruth Borris Ed.D.
Dr. Eileen Ruth Borris is an international clinical and political psychologist. Her expertise lies in the areas of conflict, healing the wounds of war and genocide, and incorporating the work of political forgiveness.
Dr. Borris has spoken in front of the UN General Assembly on political forgiveness and the healing of nations and is currently developing a national project called “Healing the Divide: Being Seen, Heard, and Valued in Our Polarized Society” which uses a political forgiveness model addressing individual and communal healing for societal change. The project is based on a political forgiveness intervention to reduce polarization by training people to be more politically tolerant, less angry, and more understanding using a political forgiveness process. She has written a book entitled, “Finding Forgiveness: A Seven Step Program of Letting Go of Anger and Bitterness” and is working on a second book “Healing the Heart of Humanity: The Power of Political Forgiveness.”
Dr. Borris earned her Ed.D. from Teachers College at Columbia University and is a member of the American Psychological Association and the Arizona Psychological Association.
In her spare time, she enjoys music, being in nature, traveling, and swimming.
For those interested in participating in the national project “Healing the Divide: Being Seen, Heard, and Valued in our Polarized Society” please contact Dr. Borris at erborris@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.drborris.com.
"I expect to pass through the world but once. Any good therefore that I can do, or any kindness I can show to any creature, let me do it now. Let me not defer it, I shall not pass this way again." - Stephen Grellet
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
Syndi Reibman
