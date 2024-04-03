Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2024 Women of Influence; MRC Director of Workforce Initiatives, Karen Buck, Named for Prestigious Award
Allentown, PA, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) announced today that Lehigh Valley Business has selected Karen Buck, Director of Workforce Initiatives at MRC, as a 2024 Women of Influence recipient.
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement, and commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region.
“Karen is a true catalyst for change and the image of manufacturing. She is a driving force behind the What’s So Cool Student Video Contests and the Pennsylvania Dream Team Ambassador Program that impact thousands of students across the region,” says Rich Hobbs, President & CEO of the Manufacturers Resource Center. “Her commitment to STEM education and introducing the next generation of manufacturing professionals to careers in manufacturing is unwavering.”
“The 2024 Women of Influence are professionally successful and committed to their communities and mentoring. They create change, break barriers, and lead organizations making the Lehigh Valley a wonderful place to live and work,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Lehigh Valley Business.
This year’s Women of Influence will be honored at an awards celebration on May 8 at DeSales University’s University Center, 2755 Station Road in Center Valley. A networking reception begins at 5:00 PM, followed by dinner and an awards celebration at 6:00 PM. The event hashtag is #LVBevents.
About Manufacturers Resource Center - MRC’s primary services focus on Business Growth, Operational Excellence, Industry Certifications, Leadership Development, Business Strategy and Development, and Advanced Manufacturing Technology. MRC is a nonprofit organization committed to serving manufacturers. MRC is dedicated to creating jobs and economic opportunity in eastern Pennsylvania’s Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Carbon, and Berks counties. MRC is part of the MEP National Network and the PA Industrial Resource Centers (IRCs) To find out more about MRC and our comprehensive services, visit our website at www.mrcpa.org.
