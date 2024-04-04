Blaze Group Nominated for Best in AI, Metaverse, & Virtual in the 28th Annual Webby Awards
Fans Can Vote Online to Help Blaze Group Win Internet's Top Honor
Oakland, CA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Blaze Group announced today that it has been nominated for Best in AI, Metaverse & Virtual - Business & Technology in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.
Blaze Group, Inc. is an AI-based startup that bridges the gap between education and personalization for Black women entrepreneurs. With an engaged audience of more than 110,000 entrepreneurs and partners across the globe, Blaze Group makes it easy, affordable, and enjoyable for early-stage founders to access AI business advisory.
"Nominees like Blaze Group are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year."
"With Black women creating 42% of all net new women-owned businesses launched each day in the United States, space must be made to absorb this bulging segment of the economy," says Blaze Group Founder Casey Ariel Thobias. "It is no longer a question of entrepreneurs keeping pace with the environment. To remain relevant, industries and solutions must keep pace with Black women entrepreneurs. Blaze Group understands this and we leverage research and intelligence to fuel cutting-edge AI business advisory solutions for Black women."
As a nominee, Blaze Group is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 18, Blaze Group fans can cast their votes at: vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2024/ai-metaverse-virtual/general-virtual-experiences/business-technology
Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: SZA's "The Internet Scares Me. Thanks." Steve Wilhite's "It's Pronounced 'Jif' not 'Gif'" and NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby."
Find Blaze Group Online:
Website: blazegroup.io
Instagram: @blazegroupapp
LinkedIn: Blaze Group
Facebook: @blazegroupapp
YouTube: youtube.com/@blazegroupapp
TikTok: @blazegroupapp
About Blaze Group:
Blaze Group is an AI-based tech startup that closes the gap between education and personalization for Black women entrepreneurs. We ensure that the pace of learning is sustainable for our community, increasing the likelihood that Black women have the stamina, mental health, and intuition required to develop sustainable businesses.
Find The Webby Awards Online:
Website: webbyawards.com
Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards
X: @TheWebbyAwards
Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards
YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards
Tiktok: @thewebbyawards
LinkedIn: The Webby Awards
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It's Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.
