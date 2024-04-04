GiantLands® Creator, Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV, to Unveil Secrets at Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium
Join Wonderfilled at the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium April 4 and 5, 2024 where GiantLands® creator Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV reveals secrets behind the groundbreaking project. Explore the convergence of theatre and gaming in an immersive virtual experience. Tickets available now.
Lake Geneva, WI, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In his keynote talk entitled "Building a Better Evermore," scheduled April 5, Professor Stephen E. Dinehart will delve into the innovative concept of live-action play, a central theme in his work in parks and location based-entertainment, and share insights into the evolution of GiantLands®. From its inception as a childhood dream to the realization as a game made with boyhood idol James M. Ward, Dinehart will take attendees on a journey through the development of GiantLands® and its unparalleled approach to immersive gaming experiences.
"GiantLands represents a culmination of a lifelong pursuit to create a stage where guests can live out their dreams inside games," Professor Dinehart remarked. "It's about inviting others to join me in a world of play, a gaming mecca, in Lake Geneva Wisconsin, the place where the RPG was born and where imagination knows no bounds."
Attendees can expect to gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes revelations about GiantLands® and discover how Wonderfilled, Inc. is pushing the boundaries of traditional theme park experiences. From Boomtown Fair to Super Nintendo World, Evermore Park, and beyond, Professor Dinehart has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the entertainment industry, and the symposium promises to offer a glimpse into the future of immersive gaming.
The IndieCade Playable Theater Symposium will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, workshops, and discussions tailored for creators at the convergence of theatre and games. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in global conversations on playable theatre and live-action roleplaying, alongside sessions exploring dramaturgy, intimacy, clowning, lyric games, and more.
"This event is a celebration of creativity and innovation in the realm of playable theatre," Professor Dinehart emphasized. "I am thrilled to be part of this vibrant community and to share insights into the magic behind GiantLands."
Tickets for the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium are available now, offering participants the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual environment filled with enriching experiences and spellbinding takeaways. The symposium is online April 4 and 5 2024. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://www.indiecade.com/playabletheatre/
"GiantLands represents a culmination of a lifelong pursuit to create a stage where guests can live out their dreams inside games," Professor Dinehart remarked. "It's about inviting others to join me in a world of play, a gaming mecca, in Lake Geneva Wisconsin, the place where the RPG was born and where imagination knows no bounds."
Attendees can expect to gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes revelations about GiantLands® and discover how Wonderfilled, Inc. is pushing the boundaries of traditional theme park experiences. From Boomtown Fair to Super Nintendo World, Evermore Park, and beyond, Professor Dinehart has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the entertainment industry, and the symposium promises to offer a glimpse into the future of immersive gaming.
The IndieCade Playable Theater Symposium will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, workshops, and discussions tailored for creators at the convergence of theatre and games. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in global conversations on playable theatre and live-action roleplaying, alongside sessions exploring dramaturgy, intimacy, clowning, lyric games, and more.
"This event is a celebration of creativity and innovation in the realm of playable theatre," Professor Dinehart emphasized. "I am thrilled to be part of this vibrant community and to share insights into the magic behind GiantLands."
Tickets for the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium are available now, offering participants the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual environment filled with enriching experiences and spellbinding takeaways. The symposium is online April 4 and 5 2024. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://www.indiecade.com/playabletheatre/
Contact
Wonderfilled, Inc.Contact
Eimy Dinehart
1 608-361-8557
wonderfilled.games
Facebook.com/wfdgames
Twitter.com/wfdgames
Instagram.com/giantlands
Eimy Dinehart
1 608-361-8557
wonderfilled.games
Facebook.com/wfdgames
Twitter.com/wfdgames
Instagram.com/giantlands
Categories