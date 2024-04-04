GiantLands® Creator, Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV, to Unveil Secrets at Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium

Join Wonderfilled at the Playable Theatre Live Action Game Symposium April 4 and 5, 2024 where GiantLands® creator Professor Stephen E. Dinehart IV reveals secrets behind the groundbreaking project. Explore the convergence of theatre and gaming in an immersive virtual experience. Tickets available now.