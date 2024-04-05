From Refugee Roots to Musical Stardom: Jade Defrancia Triumphs Over Identity Politics & Immigration Bias

Jade Defrancia, a Vietnamese musician, intertwines her immigrant narrative with music, overcoming biases and challenges. Her lineage, marked by war and escape, shapes her resilient spirit. From clandestine birth in East Oakland to a blossoming music career, Jade's journey is a testament to perseverance. Facing threats, she embraced music and left corporate life behind. Her story inspires resilience and defies stereotypes, urging others to pursue dreams despite societal obstacles.