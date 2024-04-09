CDS Corporation Expands Its Multi-Vendor Support Solutions Portfolio with Acquisition of Natrinsic
Adds leading Enterprise Data Warehouse support services company to portfolio.
Eatontown, NJ, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CDS Corporation, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Natrinsic, a company trusted by Fortune 500 companies to support, migrate, optimize and run enterprise data warehouses worldwide. This strategic move signifies CDS’s commitment to enhancing its support capabilities across the data center. CDS is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners.
Natrinsic has built an exceptional reputation in the industry for its expertise in supporting and optimizing enterprise data warehouses. Natrinsic is unique in providing "whole system" break-fix support for systems that are no longer under OEM support, including IBM Netezza, Teradata, and Oracle Engineered Systems. With a focus on delivering scalable and efficient solutions, Natrinsic has supported numerous organizations current EDWs while spearheading the transition to the next-generation data warehouse.
"We are excited to bring Natrinsic into the CDS family," said Joe Cozzolino, CEO of CDS Corporation. "Their proven track record in supporting data warehouse platforms complements our existing portfolio of enterprise support solutions. Together, we will offer our partners and clients a comprehensive suite of services to cost-effectively manage their enterprise storage, networking, compute, and data warehouse environments."
Through this acquisition, CDS Corporation gains access to Natrinsic's proprietary methodologies, tools, and expertise in enterprise data warehouse support.
"Joining forces with CDS Corporation presents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth and expand our reach," said Lee McArthur, Managing Director of Natrinsic. "By combining our strengths in enterprise data warehousing with CDS Corporation's resources and market presence, we can deliver even greater value to our clients and help them stay ahead in today's data-driven economy."
The acquisition of Natrinsic reinforces CDS Corporation's commitment to innovation and customer success. "By leveraging Natrinsic's expertise and technology, CDS Corporation is well-positioned to address the growing demand for robust data solutions that drive business transformation and competitive advantage," said John Beauclair, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners, the private equity firm providing the capital for expansion.
For more information about CDS Corporation and its solutions portfolio, please visit www.cds.net
About CDS: CDS is committed to deliver world-class data center support solutions with customer-focused expertise and innovative technology. Our approach is grounded in operating ethically and always being accountable to our customers, partners, and one another. We emphasize innovation and collaborative delivery. When inevitable issues arise, we are responsive and transparent. And our people are diverse and compassionate, ensuring a personal and accommodating service when you need us most.
About Natrinsic: Natrinsic is the world's largest provider of OEM-like support for Enterprise data warehouse appliances. Fortune 500 companies around the world trust Natrinsic to keep their mission-critical systems operating at peak performance.
About New State Capital Partners: New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. New State prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction and seeks to invest in market-leading companies with services-based business models and $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA. New State and its affiliates have invested in more than 40 companies to date. For more information visit www.newstatecp.com.
