Miami-Based Nonprofit Re-Entry One Inc Hosts Third Annual Changing the Narrative Exposé with Florida State Legislators to Advocate for Second Chance Opportunities
Re-Entry One Inc., a Miami-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting former prisoners in their transition back into society, recently hosted a groundbreaking event in collaboration with Florida state legislators. The event, titled "Third Annual Changing the Narrative Exposé," co-sponsored by the City of Miami Gardens, Florida-aimed to shed light on the critical importance of providing second chance opportunities to individuals reentering society after incarceration.
Miami, FL, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Founded in 2021 by Giovanni Sairras, a former prisoner turned advocate, Re-Entry One Inc has been at the forefront of empowering returning citizens with the necessary resources and support to rebuild their lives. Through initiatives such as providing food, clothing, employment assistance, and other vital resources, the organization strives to break down barriers and create pathways to success for individuals seeking redemption.
During the event, Mr. Sairras, now serving as the Founder and Executive Director of Re-Entry One Inc, emphasized the need for comprehensive support systems for those reintegrating into society. "I wanted to lead by example to show my fellow returning citizens that reentry back into society can be done without fear of returning to prison for not having access to adequate support and resources," he stated passionately.
The Third Annual Changing the Narrative Exposé brought together key stakeholders, including Florida state legislators, community leaders, and individuals directly impacted by the criminal justice system. Notable attendees included Florida State Senator Chevrin Jones representing District 34, along with Representatives Christopher Benjamin of District 107, Dotie Joseph of District 109, Felicia Robinson of District 104, and Kevin Chambliss, as well as local Councilman Robert Stephens III from Miami Gardens. Their presence underscored their commitment to engaging with constituents and addressing the critical issues surrounding reentry and rehabilitation.
Through panel discussions, testimonies, and interactive workshops, participants explored innovative strategies and policies to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.
In his remarks, Mr. Sairras highlighted the transformative impact of second chance opportunities, not only for individuals but also for communities as a whole. "Every person deserves a second chance. By investing in rehabilitation and reintegration programs, we not only reduce recidivism but also foster safer and more inclusive communities," he added.
The event underscored the collective commitment to advocating for policies that prioritize rehabilitation, redemption, and second chances for all individuals, regardless of their past mistakes.
As Re-Entry One Inc continues its mission to support and empower returning citizens, the organization remains steadfast in its dedication to creating a brighter future for all.
For more information about Reentry One Inc. and its initiatives, visit https://www.reentryone.org or contact (305) 990-4387.
Media Contact:
Kris Torres Re-Entry One Inc.
(305) 990-4387
Kris@reentryone.org
About Re-Entry One Inc.:
Re-Entry One Inc. is a Miami-based nonprofit organization founded in 2021 with the mission of supporting former prisoners in their reintegration into society. Through comprehensive programs and resources, including food assistance, clothing, employment support, and more, Reentry One Inc aims to break down barriers and create pathways to success for individuals seeking redemption and a second chance. Led by Founder and Executive Director Giovanni Sairras, the organization is committed to advocating for policies that prioritize rehabilitation, redemption, and second chances for all individuals.
During the event, Mr. Sairras, now serving as the Founder and Executive Director of Re-Entry One Inc, emphasized the need for comprehensive support systems for those reintegrating into society. "I wanted to lead by example to show my fellow returning citizens that reentry back into society can be done without fear of returning to prison for not having access to adequate support and resources," he stated passionately.
The Third Annual Changing the Narrative Exposé brought together key stakeholders, including Florida state legislators, community leaders, and individuals directly impacted by the criminal justice system. Notable attendees included Florida State Senator Chevrin Jones representing District 34, along with Representatives Christopher Benjamin of District 107, Dotie Joseph of District 109, Felicia Robinson of District 104, and Kevin Chambliss, as well as local Councilman Robert Stephens III from Miami Gardens. Their presence underscored their commitment to engaging with constituents and addressing the critical issues surrounding reentry and rehabilitation.
Through panel discussions, testimonies, and interactive workshops, participants explored innovative strategies and policies to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society.
In his remarks, Mr. Sairras highlighted the transformative impact of second chance opportunities, not only for individuals but also for communities as a whole. "Every person deserves a second chance. By investing in rehabilitation and reintegration programs, we not only reduce recidivism but also foster safer and more inclusive communities," he added.
The event underscored the collective commitment to advocating for policies that prioritize rehabilitation, redemption, and second chances for all individuals, regardless of their past mistakes.
As Re-Entry One Inc continues its mission to support and empower returning citizens, the organization remains steadfast in its dedication to creating a brighter future for all.
For more information about Reentry One Inc. and its initiatives, visit https://www.reentryone.org or contact (305) 990-4387.
Media Contact:
Kris Torres Re-Entry One Inc.
(305) 990-4387
Kris@reentryone.org
About Re-Entry One Inc.:
Re-Entry One Inc. is a Miami-based nonprofit organization founded in 2021 with the mission of supporting former prisoners in their reintegration into society. Through comprehensive programs and resources, including food assistance, clothing, employment support, and more, Reentry One Inc aims to break down barriers and create pathways to success for individuals seeking redemption and a second chance. Led by Founder and Executive Director Giovanni Sairras, the organization is committed to advocating for policies that prioritize rehabilitation, redemption, and second chances for all individuals.
Contact
Re-Entry One Inc.Contact
Kris Torres
305-990-4387
reentryone.org/
+1 (754) 422-6814
Kris Torres
305-990-4387
reentryone.org/
+1 (754) 422-6814
Categories