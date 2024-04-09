Miami-Based Nonprofit Re-Entry One Inc Hosts Third Annual Changing the Narrative Exposé with Florida State Legislators to Advocate for Second Chance Opportunities

Re-Entry One Inc., a Miami-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting former prisoners in their transition back into society, recently hosted a groundbreaking event in collaboration with Florida state legislators. The event, titled "Third Annual Changing the Narrative Exposé," co-sponsored by the City of Miami Gardens, Florida-aimed to shed light on the critical importance of providing second chance opportunities to individuals reentering society after incarceration.