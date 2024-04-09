Attorney Pankaj Malik Opens Full-Service Law Firm Focusing on Litigation, Corporate, M&A, Divorce, Child Custody, Commercial Real Estate, Foreclosure Defense, Immigration
Pankaj Malik: “If you have a legal problem, we are the advocates you want on your side. Our goal is to find a solution to your issue – whatever it might be – using our knowledge of the law to find sophisticated solutions.”
New York, NY, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pankaj Malik, an attorney with 30 years of experience in a vast array of complex legal issues, has opened PM Law PC.
The firm will work with clients in New York State, and throughout the country for federal matters.
The PM Law team has experience in corporate work, mergers and acquisitions, complex litigation (commercial, real estate, bankruptcy, federal, employment and business), commercial real estate transactions, and foreclosure defense.
PM Law attorneys also have extensive experience in high conflict and complex divorce and child custody matters.
Ms. Malik has also successfully represented hundreds of clients in a myriad of immigration matters including family immigration, business immigration (EB5s, L1s, O1s, H1Bs, etc.) and deportation litigation.
"Our goal is to find a solution to your legal problem -- whatever it might be -- using our knowledge of the law to find sophisticated solutions. If you have a legal issue, we are the advocates you want on your side," Ms. Malik said. "We pride ourselves on making every client feel heard, and take the time to understand the nuance of their unique situation. At PM Law you will not feel like a number. You will be treated as a priority."
Ms. Malik, who has been named a Super Lawyer since 2021, has more than 30 years of experience in matters covering a broad range of practice areas including litigation, business and commercial law, construction litigation, corporate matters, matrimonial and family law, foreclosure defense and bankruptcy, tax, estate and guardianship matters, immigration and real estate.
Her clients include individuals, partnerships and corporations, that span a wide range of international businesses. She was awarded a federal government contract and represented the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for eight years. She has also represented some of the most prestigious names in the real estate, mortgage and banking industries, celebrity chefs, Michelin star restaurants, leaders in the entertainment field and international athletes and celebrities.
Ms. Malik is fluent in South Asian languages including Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, and has handled complex matters in the areas of foreclosure defense, debt resolution, tax compromise, matrimonial and family law, immigration litigation, commercial litigation, and real estate disputes.
Learn more about PM Law PC here: www.pmlawpcny.com/
