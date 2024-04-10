Edward A. Struzik Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Rochester, NY, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward A. Struzik of Rochester, New York, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of supply chain consulting.
About Edward A. Struzik
Edward A. Struzik is a partner at a sustainability consulting firm, where he focuses on creating and improving sustainability in supply chains. He has helped clients across the globe manage environmental, health, safety, risk, and social impacts within their supply chains for over 27 years. Struzik leads the supply chain sustainability for his firm’s technology clients and also serves as a supply chain subject matter advisor for other sectors. He has led projects totaling $110 million for companies like Dow, IBM, Lenovo, and Huawei. With almost three decades of experience, Struzik specializes in supply chain planning & analysis, supply chain, sourcing & procurement, supply chain software, and sales and operations planning.
“In 2024 it is not enough to know what you make, who you make it for, and where it is in the process,” said Struzik. “You now need to know that it is made responsibly, in the best way for the planet, and what it will become when it is finished with its first intended use.”
Struzik is a ASCM (Association for Supply Chain Management) Certified CPIM and has been recognized as a Wipro Consulting Services "CXX Relationship Award" winner.
Born on December 19, 1965, in Niagara Falls, New York, Edward earned his B.S. in Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy West Point in 1988. He belongs to the A.S.C.M.
In his spare time, Edward likes to travel, cook, participate in family activities, umpire for baseball, and spend time with friends. He is the father of two grown children and grandfather of three.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.
