EY Announces Strategic Partnership with Empowered Systems to Revolutionize Risk, Compliance, and Governance Solutions

EY partners with Empowered Systems to integrate the EmpoweredNEXT platform, enhancing GRC solutions with no-code/low-code technology. This collaboration offers flexible, scalable GRC management, meeting evolving business and regulatory needs. It emphasizes EY's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to future-proof organizations against complex challenges.