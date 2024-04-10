EY Announces Strategic Partnership with Empowered Systems to Revolutionize Risk, Compliance, and Governance Solutions
EY partners with Empowered Systems to integrate the EmpoweredNEXT platform, enhancing GRC solutions with no-code/low-code technology. This collaboration offers flexible, scalable GRC management, meeting evolving business and regulatory needs. It emphasizes EY's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to future-proof organizations against complex challenges.
Dover, DE, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ernst & Young LLP (EY), a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, is thrilled to announce a pioneering partnership with Empowered Systems, renowned for its EmpoweredNEXT no-code/low-code Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform. This strategic alliance marks a significant leap forward in redefining the approach to risk, compliance, and governance solutions, offering unparalleled adaptability and efficiency to organizations worldwide.
Under this innovative partnership, EY will incorporate the EmpoweredNEXT platform into the EY technical stack, enhancing its suite of tools and enabling its services with a customizable, agile, and intuitive solution. This collaboration underscores EY's unwavering commitment to harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies to bolster business performance and resilience among its clients.
Innovating GRC with Advanced Technology
Empowered Systems stands out with its EmpoweredNEXT platform, featuring low-code/no-code capabilities that democratize the creation and management of GRC processes. This approach allows EY to provide a solution that is not only flexible and scalable but also capable of evolving in tandem with the dynamic business and regulatory landscapes faced by organizations today.
“EY is steadfast in its pursuit of innovation that delivers real value to our clients,” said Frank Leenders, Partner, at EY. “Our collaboration with Empowered Systems and integrating their EmpoweredNEXT platform into our offerings is a testament to this mission. It empowers our clients to manage risk, compliance, and governance with unparalleled ease and agility, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth.”
A Future-Ready Solution for Today’s Complexities
This partnership arrives at a critical time when businesses are navigating increasingly complex regulatory requirements and seeking agility in their operational processes. The EmpoweredNEXT platform by Empowered Systems provides a vital solution, enabling companies across various sectors to streamline compliance, manage risks effectively, and adapt swiftly to regulatory changes.
“We are excited to join forces with EY, a leader in delivering transformative advisory services,” said Alex Robinson, Head of Business Development and Partnerships. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving the future of GRC management through innovative solutions. Together, we are setting a new standard for operational excellence, ensuring that businesses are not only prepared for the challenges of today but are also future proofed against the uncertainties of tomorrow.”
About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services. The insights and quality services we provide help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We are committed to developing outstanding leaders who team up to fulfill our promises to all of our stakeholders, thereby playing a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients, and for our communities.
About Empowered Systems
Empowered Systems is leading the charge in the GRC technology arena with its EmpoweredNEXT™ no-code/low-code platform. Dedicated to simplifying complex GRC challenges, Empowered Systems focuses on delivering customer-centric solutions that enhance operational agility and empower organizations to achieve their strategic goals with confidence.
Contact
Empowered SystemsContact
Andy Markle
(302) 526-0720
empoweredsystems.com
