Saelig Introduces Sciospec ISX-3 Electrical Impedance Tomography System
The ISX-3 EIT system allows for simultaneous acquisition of impedance or potential signals on up to 256 electrodes over a broad frequency range of up to 1 MHz.
Fairport, NY, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Sciospec ISX-3 Electrical Impedance Tomography System. EIT is a noninvasive medical and industrial imaging modality in which the electrical impedance of a part of a body or object is measured by surface electrode measurements and converted in software to display a tomographic, sliced image of that part to reveal anomalies. Electrical conductivity varies in biological tissues and other non-uniform objects. Small alternating currents applied to some or all of the electrodes allow potentials to be recorded from the other electrodes in varying electrode configurations. A two-dimensional tomogram can then be constructed using appropriate imaging algorithms. These measurements at multiple frequencies also allow for Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy.
Designed for researchers, the Sciospec ISX-3 EIT system allows for fully simultaneous acquisition of impedance or potential signals on up to 256 electrodes. This opens up new possibilities for monitoring highly dynamic and spatially distributed electro-physiological phenomena and allows in-depth insights into complex cell and non-uniformity interactions using customized application-specific sensor adapters.
Sciospec’s EIT systems (EIT16/32/64/128+) are specifically designed for electrical impedance tomography measurements, offering true parallel measurements and tightly synchronized switching for fast frame rates.
Features include:
16 to 256 channels in standard configurations
simultaneous sampling of all channels
Measurements at 100 mHz to 10 MHz, mOhm…Tohm
Configurable injection patterns
Broad frequency range (e.g. 100 Hz to 1 MHz)
Spectral measurements with sweeps with up to 128 frequencies
Current excitation from 100 nA … 10 mA
Frame rates up to 100 fps
Imaging algorithm software provided
Advanced features like ECG synchronization, synchronous complex stimulation, etc.
Fully compatible with EIDORS; IEC 60601-1 compliant medical safety features
USB, Ethernet or Wireless LAN for control from Java, C, Python, LabView, Matlab, etc.
Optional EIT phantom tank
Fully customizable
The Sciospec ISX-3 EIT is ideal for researchers and industrial users in applications where both Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy and Electrical Impedance Tomography are useful.
Contact
