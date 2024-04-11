Nancy Erickson Selected as a VIP for Spring 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Arcadia, FL, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Erickson of Arcadia, Florida, has been selected as a VIP for Spring 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of sports.
About Nancy Erickson
Nancy Erickson is known as a trailblazer for women's sports during the era of Title IX. After a remarkable career in baseball and softball, she tried her hand at women's professional tackle football at the age of 35, taking on the role of a middle linebacker for the Toledo Troopers. A true pioneer in her field, Erickson was an integral part of the Toledo Troopers, who were World Champions in the NWFL from 1971 to 1977.
After her season with the Toledo Troopers, Nancy relocated to Florida, where she served as the inaugural recreation supervisor for Arcadia and DeSoto County. During her tenure, she established the state's first inclusive girls' junior high softball team. She remained dedicated to launching various girls' sports teams in Arcadia and played an active role in advocating for the implementation of Title IX in local schools. Additionally, she provided guidance to high school and college students and graduates as they navigated educational and life transitions.
From 1974 to 1992, Nancy and her partner operated the H&R Block in DeSoto County before retiring. Presently, Nancy is a public speaker and conducts workshops with high schools, colleges, sports teams, and elite sports organizations.
Nancy’s stellar career has been adorned with numerous accolades. Her accomplishments include being recognized as a member of the Title IX Performance Team in 1978, induction into the Florida Special Olympics Hall of Fame in 1993, the reception of the Annette Lynch Lifetime Achievement Award in Coaching from Special Olympics North America in 2022, the receipt of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the City of Arcadia Recreation Department for Community Service, the University of Michigan Lifetime Achievement Award in Kinesiology in 2016, and her inclusion in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Kalamazoo Lassies.
In July 2014, along with her Troopers teammates, Erickson was inducted into the Women's Football Foundation Hall of Fame. She is also prominently featured in the documentary titled "We are the Troopers: The Women of the Winningest Team in Pro Football History."
Nancy obtained her B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1966. In her spare time, she enjoys golfing, her involvement in the Special Olympics, and camping.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Nancy Erickson
Nancy Erickson is known as a trailblazer for women's sports during the era of Title IX. After a remarkable career in baseball and softball, she tried her hand at women's professional tackle football at the age of 35, taking on the role of a middle linebacker for the Toledo Troopers. A true pioneer in her field, Erickson was an integral part of the Toledo Troopers, who were World Champions in the NWFL from 1971 to 1977.
After her season with the Toledo Troopers, Nancy relocated to Florida, where she served as the inaugural recreation supervisor for Arcadia and DeSoto County. During her tenure, she established the state's first inclusive girls' junior high softball team. She remained dedicated to launching various girls' sports teams in Arcadia and played an active role in advocating for the implementation of Title IX in local schools. Additionally, she provided guidance to high school and college students and graduates as they navigated educational and life transitions.
From 1974 to 1992, Nancy and her partner operated the H&R Block in DeSoto County before retiring. Presently, Nancy is a public speaker and conducts workshops with high schools, colleges, sports teams, and elite sports organizations.
Nancy’s stellar career has been adorned with numerous accolades. Her accomplishments include being recognized as a member of the Title IX Performance Team in 1978, induction into the Florida Special Olympics Hall of Fame in 1993, the reception of the Annette Lynch Lifetime Achievement Award in Coaching from Special Olympics North America in 2022, the receipt of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the City of Arcadia Recreation Department for Community Service, the University of Michigan Lifetime Achievement Award in Kinesiology in 2016, and her inclusion in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Kalamazoo Lassies.
In July 2014, along with her Troopers teammates, Erickson was inducted into the Women's Football Foundation Hall of Fame. She is also prominently featured in the documentary titled "We are the Troopers: The Women of the Winningest Team in Pro Football History."
Nancy obtained her B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1966. In her spare time, she enjoys golfing, her involvement in the Special Olympics, and camping.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories