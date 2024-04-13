Conch Shell International Film Fest - Celebrating Caribbean Films in Queens at Regal UA Midway in Forest Hills - October 10-13, 2024
New York, NY, April 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions Inc., a Queens, New York–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will be presenting the 3rd annual Conch Shell International Film Fest in Forest Hills, Queens at Regal UA Midway, Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Sunday, October 13, 2024.
Founded in 2021, Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) has showcased films written by Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers from more than 20 countries, including: the United States, Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Canada, Finland, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Amsterdam, the UK, and more.
Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024 will include competitive screenings of short films, as well as special screenings of feature films, masterclasses, artist chats, panel discussions, and live readings of the two top-ranked unproduced screenplays. Events will take place at Regal UA Midway (Industry Sponsor of CSIFF’24), 108-22 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11375.
Film Fest Director Magaly Colimon-Christopher shared, “I am Haitian-American and was raised in Queens, New York — a place where diversity is celebrated. It is an honor and a pleasure to create a space for film lovers to celebrate Caribbean heritage voices and for our community of artists to get the recognition they (or “we”) deserve.”
Filmmakers: submit your films to https://filmfreeway.com/conchshellintfilmfest. Deadline: June 1, 2024.
About Conch Shell International Film Fest
Presented by New York City–based 501(c)(3), Conch Shell Productions, Inc., the goal of Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) is to infuse unique Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean filmmaker voices into the American film industry. To do so we create a space for open, empowering, positive and inspirational exchange about the craft, and the power of film to create room for people of diverse cultures and ethnicities to share new thoughts about current industry trends.
CSIFF celebrates work produced by our community of artists with screenings, informative panels, artist chats, and masterclasses that broaden the perspectives of all who attend.
To learn more about Conch Shell International Film Fest and to submit your film for consideration go to www.conchshelliff.com or to https://filmfreeway.com/conchshellintfilmfest before the June 1, 2024 deadline.
Founded in 2021, Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) has showcased films written by Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers from more than 20 countries, including: the United States, Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Canada, Finland, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, Amsterdam, the UK, and more.
Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024 will include competitive screenings of short films, as well as special screenings of feature films, masterclasses, artist chats, panel discussions, and live readings of the two top-ranked unproduced screenplays. Events will take place at Regal UA Midway (Industry Sponsor of CSIFF’24), 108-22 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11375.
Film Fest Director Magaly Colimon-Christopher shared, “I am Haitian-American and was raised in Queens, New York — a place where diversity is celebrated. It is an honor and a pleasure to create a space for film lovers to celebrate Caribbean heritage voices and for our community of artists to get the recognition they (or “we”) deserve.”
Filmmakers: submit your films to https://filmfreeway.com/conchshellintfilmfest. Deadline: June 1, 2024.
About Conch Shell International Film Fest
Presented by New York City–based 501(c)(3), Conch Shell Productions, Inc., the goal of Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) is to infuse unique Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean filmmaker voices into the American film industry. To do so we create a space for open, empowering, positive and inspirational exchange about the craft, and the power of film to create room for people of diverse cultures and ethnicities to share new thoughts about current industry trends.
CSIFF celebrates work produced by our community of artists with screenings, informative panels, artist chats, and masterclasses that broaden the perspectives of all who attend.
To learn more about Conch Shell International Film Fest and to submit your film for consideration go to www.conchshelliff.com or to https://filmfreeway.com/conchshellintfilmfest before the June 1, 2024 deadline.
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Categories