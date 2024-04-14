Lewes, Delaware Artist Creates a White House Kintsugi Pottery Gift for the Japanese Prime Minister

Ceramic artist Morty Bachar of Lakeside Pottery Studio was honored to attend the April 10, 2024, White House welcome ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. Bachar had the privilege of creating ceramic art, gifted to the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, and his wife Yuko.