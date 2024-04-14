Lewes, Delaware Artist Creates a White House Kintsugi Pottery Gift for the Japanese Prime Minister
Ceramic artist Morty Bachar of Lakeside Pottery Studio was honored to attend the April 10, 2024, White House welcome ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. Bachar had the privilege of creating ceramic art, gifted to the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, and his wife Yuko.
Lewes, DE, April 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Kintsugi pottery of Bachar's was a crafted stoneware vase. What makes this piece unique is the incorporation of the 23.5K gold Kintsugi process, a Japanese art form that repairs broken pottery with gold, symbolizing the beauty of imperfection and the journey of healing.
Bachar expressed his delight at seeing the Kintsugi metaphor embraced on the international stage. "I am honored to have had the opportunity to share this symbol of renewal and healing as a white House gift to Japan’s leader and his wife," said Bachar. "The Kintsugi work on this vase represents not only the beauty of imperfection but also the strength found in embracing our flaws and celebrating our journey towards wholeness."
The link below is to a video showcasing the highlights of the creation process offering a glimpse into the the steps taken and of the White House welcome ceremony.
youtu.be/W5xWHPeTnFQ
Contact
Lakeside Pottery StudioContact
Morty Bachar and Patty Storms
302-313-4015
www.lakesidepottery.com
@kintsugigallery
@lakesidepottery
