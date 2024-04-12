Premier “420 in the Hamptons” Event at Little Beach Harvest on Shinnecock Territory
First ever 420 in the Hamptons event; music, lounge, games, food trucks and vendors. Noon to 10pm, Little Beach Harvest on Shinnecock Territory in Southampton, NY.
Southampton, NY, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, April 20, the first “420 in the Hamptons” event is set at Little Beach Harvest in Southampton at LBH’s gorgeous 6,000sf two-story dispensary and outdoor area. This groundbreaking event will feature live music from several bands and DJs, a consumption lounge, food trucks, mini-golf, games, and over a dozen vendors. The event will run from Noon-10pm and admission is free. Attendees must be +21 years of age and provide a valid ID.
The event, organized by Little Beach Harvest, is a celebration of the recent legalization of cannabis on Shinnecock Territory and NYS. This will be the first time that the Hamptons, known for its luxurious lifestyle, will host a 420 event on Shinnecock Territory. “420 in the Hamptons” is not only a celebration of cannabis culture and plant medicine but also a way to showcase the rich culture and traditions of the Shinnecock Nation.
Attendees can look forward to a day filled with fun and entertainment, as the consumption lounge will provide a safe and legal space for individuals to enjoy lab-tested and licensed products from Little Beach Harvest. Live music from local bands and DJs will keep the energy high throughout the day. The food truck plaza will offer a variety of delicious options and there will also be a mini-golf course and games for attendees to enjoy. More than a dozen vendors will be present, showcasing a wide range of products and demonstrations.
The event will take place on Shinnecock Territory in Southampton and is open to the public. This is a historic event for the Hamptons and the Shinnecock Nation, and organizers are expecting a large turnout. Attendees are encouraged to use ride-sharing (such as Uber) if possible, come and experience this unique event and support the local vendors. For more information, visit www.LittleBeachHarvest.com or follow LBH on Instagram. Don't miss out on the first “420 in the Hamptons!” Please attend the event on Shinnecock Territory, but organizers ask that attendees be respectful to one another, the neighbors, and to consume responsibly.
Please let the organizers know if attending via the Eventbrite link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/420-in-the-hamptons-tickets-871265387227?aff=oddtdtcreator
Contact
Todd Bergeron
631-251-3030
Littlebeachharvest.com
