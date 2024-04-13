Julie Anna Keller, LMFT, Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Roseville, CA, April 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julie Anna Keller of Roseville, California, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental healthcare.
About Julie Anna Keller
Julie Anna Keller is a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner of Keller Care LMFT. With eight years of experience, she specializes in treating trauma with at-risk youth and adults using dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) and brain spotting. She also provides motivational interviewing, solution focused, and narrative therapy. Her private practice focuses on identifying interventions, coping skills, and solutions to address mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, suicidal and self-harm thoughts and behaviors, PTSD, anger management, trauma, crisis intervention, communication difficulties, and social awkwardness.
“My mission is to provide exceptional mental healthcare services tailored to each individual’s unique needs, fostering a supportive environment for healing, personal growth, and emotional well-being,” said Keller. “I am dedicated to breaking down barriers surrounding mental health and promoting a trauma-informed approach to wellness.”
Keller received her M.S. in Marriage and Family Therapy from Texas Wesleyan University and is now completing her Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy/Counseling from National University (formerly Northcentral University). She is affiliated with the AAMFT, CAMFT, Texas Wesleyan University Graduate Counseling Honor Society, Psi Chi, Sigma Alpha Pi (The National Society of Leadership and Success), as well as the Professional Office of Advancing Counselors (POAC).
Currently, Keller is writing her first book entitled, “Sit Back and Freaking Watch,” which is about overcoming adversity with resilience while having a physical disability, to go on to become the first doctor in her family. She looks forward to completing the book and having it published by 2026. In her spare time, Keller enjoys her family, being a wild horse advocate, as well as scientific research in the field of mental healthcare.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
