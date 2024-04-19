Platinum Copier Solutions of Humble, TX, Receives Highest Honor from Sharp for Outstanding Achievement
Houston, TX, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) recently recognized Platinum Copier Solutions as a Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer. Sharp awards Hyakuman Kai Elite status to those dealers that have achieved $5 million plus in sales over the past year and embody the qualities of an exemplary dealership, including innovative business practices and outstanding customer service.
“The Hyakuman Kai Elite status is not simply a measure of sales performance, it embodies all the qualities we look for in an exemplary dealership, including innovative business practices and long-lasting community relationships through outstanding local customer service,” said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “It is truly an honor to recognize an exemplary Sharp dealer, such as Platinum Copier Solutions for their substantial contributions to Sharp’s success.”
“Our ongoing goal is to provide area businesses with world-class products and support, helping encourage business growth within the community,” said Kimberly Gonzalez, Owner and President of Platinum Copier Solutions. “It is an honor to be recognized as a Sharp Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer and we look forward to strengthening our customer relationships by supplying the latest technology and comprehensive document solutions.”
As a Hyakuman Kai Elite dealer Platinum Copier Solutions is among a select group of dealers recognized by Sharp from the hundreds of dealers that sell Sharp’s advanced business products and solutions in the U.S.
About Platinum Copier Solutions
The mission of Platinum Copier Solutions is to offer high-end reproduction products and services at locally competitive prices and to provide our clients with practical business solutions for their real-world work environments. The intent of the Company is to offer a full range of efficient office products and services based upon an agenda of creative solutions and professionalism that supports our customers’ basic business needs for success. In our role as a good corporate citizen, we will build and form partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and private and public-sector agencies to use our knowledge and services to make a positive impact upon the communities we live and work in. Our core values are communication, professionalism, respect, credibility, integrity, and teamwork.
For more information about Platinum Copier Solutions’ full-office technology offerings, visit our website at platinumcopiers.com to request a meeting or a quote or find our social media channels.
About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, professional and commercial visual displays and projectors, software management and productivity software and markets durable Dynabook laptops. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.
For more information on Sharp's business products, visit the website at business.sharpusa.com.
“The Hyakuman Kai Elite status is not simply a measure of sales performance, it embodies all the qualities we look for in an exemplary dealership, including innovative business practices and long-lasting community relationships through outstanding local customer service,” said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “It is truly an honor to recognize an exemplary Sharp dealer, such as Platinum Copier Solutions for their substantial contributions to Sharp’s success.”
“Our ongoing goal is to provide area businesses with world-class products and support, helping encourage business growth within the community,” said Kimberly Gonzalez, Owner and President of Platinum Copier Solutions. “It is an honor to be recognized as a Sharp Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer and we look forward to strengthening our customer relationships by supplying the latest technology and comprehensive document solutions.”
As a Hyakuman Kai Elite dealer Platinum Copier Solutions is among a select group of dealers recognized by Sharp from the hundreds of dealers that sell Sharp’s advanced business products and solutions in the U.S.
About Platinum Copier Solutions
The mission of Platinum Copier Solutions is to offer high-end reproduction products and services at locally competitive prices and to provide our clients with practical business solutions for their real-world work environments. The intent of the Company is to offer a full range of efficient office products and services based upon an agenda of creative solutions and professionalism that supports our customers’ basic business needs for success. In our role as a good corporate citizen, we will build and form partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and private and public-sector agencies to use our knowledge and services to make a positive impact upon the communities we live and work in. Our core values are communication, professionalism, respect, credibility, integrity, and teamwork.
For more information about Platinum Copier Solutions’ full-office technology offerings, visit our website at platinumcopiers.com to request a meeting or a quote or find our social media channels.
About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, professional and commercial visual displays and projectors, software management and productivity software and markets durable Dynabook laptops. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.
For more information on Sharp's business products, visit the website at business.sharpusa.com.
Contact
Platinum Copier SolutionsContact
Collin Grimes
281-645-4036
https://platinumcopiers.com
Cell: 281-226-3412
Collin Grimes
281-645-4036
https://platinumcopiers.com
Cell: 281-226-3412
Multimedia
Categories