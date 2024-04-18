Gaithersburg Environmental Film Day Presents "Moved by Waters," April 20
The new environmental documentary, "Moved by Waters," will be presented by award-winning Fourth Wall Films for Gaithersburg Environmental Film Day on April 20.
Gaithersburg, MD, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emmy award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films are taking their new documentary, "Moved by Waters," to Gaithersburg, Maryland for Environmental Film Day on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. Their Emmy-winning short film "Over and Under: Wildlife Crossings" and Emmy-nominated short film "Places to be Wild" will also screen, followed by a Talk-Back with the filmmakers. The event is free to the public.
What unites us is more important than what divides us. The Rundles turned their lens on a network of people and organizations in Iowa and Illinois who are working toward improved water quality in the Upper Mississippi watershed.
"The national narrative tells us that Americans are too divided politically to work together on anything," said director Kelly Rundle. "Our work on the film project and the people we met and talked to showed us the opposite."
"Moved by Waters" is an uplifting and inspiring new documentary that depicts collaborative projects involving organizations and diverse groups of students, teachers, artists, farmers, and volunteers of all ages, setting aside political or other differences, all working toward improving water quality in the Upper Mississippi watershed.
"We all need water that is clean and safe to drink, and people and projects in "Moved by Waters" model a way forward that benefits us, and the environment," said producer Tammy Rundle.
"Moved by Waters" was made possible by a grant from Roger Ross Gipple. Fourth Wall Films is a four-time Emmy award-winning independent media production company formerly located in Los Angeles, and now based in the Quad Cities in Illinois.
Tammy Rundle
309-797-0544
www.FourthWallFilms.com
