Senior Downsizing Experts Welcomes New Talent to Enhance Their Commitment to Serving Older Adults
New team members bring extensive and varied experience to Senior Downsizing Experts, bolstering the company's mission to provide exceptional support and services to seniors transitioning to new living situations.
Arlington, TX, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Senior Downsizing Experts, a leader in senior real estate and move management, has announced the addition of Beth McGee and Jon Pennington to their roster. These additions mark a significant step forward in the team’s mission to provide unparalleled service and support to their clients.
Beth McGee has been working with seniors since 2009. Her previous experience includes senior move management and senior location services. For the last 10 years she has worked in sales & leasing for 55+ Active Adult Communities as well as Independent Living Communities. She is currently working on her real estate education courses and plans to obtain her real estate license by June. Beth has a passion for working with seniors and is looking forward to the opportunity to add to her knowledge and assist older adults in rightsizing to their new home.
Jon Pennington is a licensed REALTOR® with more than 30 years of experience in the technology and real estate sectors. His previous experience includes 10 years with Microsoft and 14 years with Dell supporting the United States Air Force. He is also a Managing Partner for two real estate investment and development firms. Jon is dedicated to ensuring that everyone can access and benefit from technology and real estate, especially seniors who are moving on to the next phase in their lives. He is excited to bring his skills and expertise to the team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Beth and Jon to the Senior Downsizing Experts family," said Ingrid Sullivan founder & CEO. "Their passion for making a difference and enthusiasm for helping seniors aligns perfectly with our core values and objectives.” Co-founder John Sullivan added, “With their addition to our team, we are more equipped than ever to meet the growing demand for our services and to continue providing our clients with the exceptional care and support they deserve."
Beth & Jon join Ingrid and John Sullivan, co-owners and licensed REALTORS® and Debbie Ford, Operations Manager, who has been with the team 9 years.
About the Company:
The Sullivan & Sullivan Team is a full-service real estate company at Keller Williams Lonestar DFW. While they work with buyers and sellers of all ages and all stages of life, their true passion is working with older adults. Their Senior Downsizing Experts division focuses on assisting seniors and their families through the process of “Rightsizing.” In addition to their Real Estate business, they present educational opportunities for older adults and their families through their Smart Senior Series. Ingrid & John Sullivan are also authors of The Ultimate Guide to Downsizing, a book packed with information, helpful tips, and tools to make the downsizing process less stressful and more successful.
If you would like more information about The Sullivan & Sullivan Team or Senior Downsizing Experts, please call Debbie Ford at 817-635-1043 or email info@sullivandfwhomes.com.
