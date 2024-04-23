Medtronic Foundation x Project Helping
Centennial, CO, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An announcement has been made expressing gratitude towards Medtronic Foundation, the recipient of the Corporate Spotlight Award at Project Helping’s fundraising events, Limelight.
The partnership between the organizations has successfully engaged Medtronic's global workforce. This collaboration has led to the delivery of over 9,000 Kynd Kits to communities in need across 40 countries. The efforts have supported various causes, such as environmental impact, education, mental health care, autism support, and more.
“Medtronic takes great pride in our partnership with Project Helping. Together, we’ve cultivated impactful volunteer initiatives that not only strengthen our global communities, but also positively inﬂuence Medtronic employee volunteers,” Mandy Iverson, Senior Program Manager, Medtronic Foundation.
This partnership underscores the dedication of Medtronic and Medtronic Foundation to creating better outcomes for our world. The positive impact of the distributed Kynd Kits is eagerly anticipated.
About Medtronic Foundation: Medtronic PLC is the sole funder of Medtronic Foundation, whose focus is on improving lives for underserved and underrepresented populations worldwide, and supporting communities where Medtronic employees live and give.
About Project Helping: Project Helping is a nonproﬁt organization dedicated to improving mental wellness through easy, accessible volunteer opportunities.
For further information, please contact:
Justin Kruger
CEO & Founder
Project Helping
justin@projecthelping.org
