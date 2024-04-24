Salamander Resort Middleburg to Feature Mango Creek Product Line
Local artisan's handcrafted bath and body line added to gift shop offerings at Forbes five-star resort in Middleburg, VA.
Middleburg, VA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mango Creek, a small family-owned business specializing in handcrafted skincare, grooming essentials, bespoke fragrances, soy candles and gourmet chocolates, is thrilled to announce its presence at the Forbes Five-Star rated Salamander Middleburg in Virginia. Guests of this acclaimed resort can now experience Mango Creek's products, available for purchase at the resort's gift shop.
"We are delighted to partner with the boutique at Salamander Middleburg and offer our natural, organic products to their discerning guests," says Mohammed Burney, owner of Mango Creek. "Our brand values of authenticity, quality, and elegance resonate with Salamander's commitment to providing guests with exceptional experiences."
Salamander Middleburg was recently awarded three Five-star rating by Forbes and stands as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry. It is among a select few properties worldwide to achieve Forbes Five-star status for its hotel, spa, and restaurant – a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing guests with curated experiences of the highest quality.
Guests visiting Salamander Middleburg’s gift shop can now discover Mango Creek's collection of natural skincare, organic soaps, and men's grooming essentials. Each item is thoughtfully curated and exquisitely packaged to enhance the guest experience. "We are excited for the opportunity to share a selection of products from our body care line with Salamander's esteemed clientele," says Burney.
For more information about Mango Creek and its products, visit https://mangocreek.net/.
For press inquiries or further information, please contact Renee Ventrice at: grow@reneeventrice.com.
"We are delighted to partner with the boutique at Salamander Middleburg and offer our natural, organic products to their discerning guests," says Mohammed Burney, owner of Mango Creek. "Our brand values of authenticity, quality, and elegance resonate with Salamander's commitment to providing guests with exceptional experiences."
Salamander Middleburg was recently awarded three Five-star rating by Forbes and stands as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry. It is among a select few properties worldwide to achieve Forbes Five-star status for its hotel, spa, and restaurant – a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing guests with curated experiences of the highest quality.
Guests visiting Salamander Middleburg’s gift shop can now discover Mango Creek's collection of natural skincare, organic soaps, and men's grooming essentials. Each item is thoughtfully curated and exquisitely packaged to enhance the guest experience. "We are excited for the opportunity to share a selection of products from our body care line with Salamander's esteemed clientele," says Burney.
For more information about Mango Creek and its products, visit https://mangocreek.net/.
For press inquiries or further information, please contact Renee Ventrice at: grow@reneeventrice.com.
Contact
Mango CreekContact
Renee Ventrice
571-207-6355
Renee Ventrice
571-207-6355
Categories