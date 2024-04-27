Saelig Introduces the TekBox TBMR-110M EMI-Analyzer For EMC Standards Measurements
Designed for fast EMC standards testing, this 110 MHz EMI-receiver/spectrum analyzer/scalar network analyzer provides the functionality to quickly carry out conducted emission measurements to international EMC standards.
Fairport, NY, April 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The TekBox TBMR-110M EMI Analyzer has been designed to carry out conducted emission measurements to international EMC standards. Its affordability and versatility make it a helpful tool for engineers doing pre-compliance measurements during a product development phase. International EMC Standards require various spectrum measurement methods and equipment to ensure that the EUT´s electromagnetic emissions do not exceed the specified limits. The easy-use TBMR-110M EMI Analyzer also enables domestic designers and importers of electronic items to assess if their products consistently comply with EMC regulations, without having to outsource these tests to expensive test laboratories. High accuracy, versatility, and high-speed measurements are provided with the TBMR-110M EMI Analyzer.
The TBMR-110M EMI Analyzer provides the functionality of a 1Hz-100MHz EMI measurement receiver/analyzer, a 1Hz- 100MHz spectrum analyzer, a linear/logarithmic sweep tracking analyzer, a 250MSa/s 100MHz oscilloscope, an FM/AM/SSB demodulator, and an IQ stream generator. The PC-connected TBMR-110M can be locally or remotely controlled and comes together with TekBox’s comprehensive EMCview software and a TBFL1 attenuator/filter/limiter.
EMC measurements can be configured manually, but all conducted emission tests of major standards are already implemented. Various measurement methods can be selected: Pre-Sweep with selective peak measurements, Pre-parallel Sweep with selective peak measurements, Pre-FFT Sweep with selective peak measurements, Direct parallel full compliance measurement, Direct FFT full compliance measurements.
The 1Hz-110MHz EMI Analyzer function has – 162dBm/Hz noise floor down to 1 kHz, a 7-band hardware pre-selector filter bank, and CISPR-16, ANSI and MIL-STD compliant detectors. Peak, Quasi-Peak, Average, CISPR-Average, RMS and CISPR-RMS detectors work in parallel. Numerous predefined Standards are ready to load and use immediately.
The 1Hz-110MHz Spectrum Analyzer features a built-in tracking generator with linear/log sweeps, and dynamic gain control, providing a dynamic range of approximately 120 dB.
Manufactured by EMC experts Tekbox Digital Solutions, the TBMR-110M EMI Analyzer is available now from their authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. http://www.saelig.com
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
