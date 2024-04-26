Breaking Barriers: Kene Kaya to Showcase Peruvian Indigenous Art at Miami Swim Week

Kené Kaya, Alessandra Durand's ethical fashion brand, is set to unveil a unique swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week® The Shows on May 30. Featuring indigenous art from the Peruvian Amazon, the collection blends elegance with cultural depth, showcasing intricate textile artwork of geometric patterns and vibrant colors. Alessandra's vision aims to celebrate diversity and empower indigenous artisans within the fashion industry, making a profound statement at Miami Swim Week.