CAP NATION & Walmart Extend Lifeline to Family in the Wake of House Fire
Boca Raton, FL, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a compassionate response to a tragic fire loss, CAP NATION, in collaboration with Walmart, has extended a generous monetary donation to Marina Kapulovska to aid in the restoration of her home. Marina and her family were left homeless after a devastating house fire consumed all their belongings, exacerbated by the absence of insurance coverage. Marina said “What a wonderful mission you are doing. Feeling so blessed to know your wonderful team of great people with great purpose! Thank you again!”
Established in Boca Raton, Florida, CAP NATION emerged as a beacon of hope, embodying the ethos of "giving back and helping others," as articulated by Ken Shriberg, CEO of CAP NATION. Shriberg expressed, "The greatest gift of all is when dreams become a reality of making a meaningful life impact for those who have a greater need of which we can provide."
The acronym CAP, signifying Crisis Assistance Programs, encapsulates the essence of the organization's mission. In the aftermath of catastrophic disasters, the financial and emotional toll is profound, particularly for families with children, those in the military, or the elderly. The fundamental necessities of life become overwhelming concerns, with individuals often left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Access to food and water becomes imperative, yet the questions persist: Where can they turn for help? How can they rebuild their shattered lives and communities?
CAP NATION, with great appreciation of Co-Director of Donor Relations & Community Services Karen Schiffmiller for coordinating the event with Walmart, is proudly committed to humanitarian relief and underscoring its dedication to assisting individuals like Marina Kapulovska during their most vulnerable moments.
Schiffmiller emphasized, "Our Crisis Assistance Programs mission is founded on the principles of alleviating the suffering of those who lost their home to a disaster, and one by one, fostering a NATION with reduced human suffering, all while serving as a beacon of hope as individuals strive to reconstruct their lives."
For information about CAP NATION and its initiatives, or to make a greatly appreciated donation to further our cause, please visit www.capnation.org or email info@capnation.org.
CAP NATION, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Co-Founded by Ken Shriberg, Chris Cury, and Maria Mallarino. CAP NATION is committed to providing technology-based Crisis Assistance Programs in fostering community resilience endeavors to alleviate human suffering and inspire hope in the face of adversity.
Contact
Karen Schiffmiller
