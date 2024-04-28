Sigma Chi Chapter at Cal Poly Pomona Makes History by Being the First Chapter to Raise Over $100,000 Four Years in a Row in Fight Against Cancer
For the fourth consecutive year, the Theta Sigma Chapter at California State University Pomona has raised over $100,000 towards Huntsman Cancer Institute fight against cancer.
Pomona, CA, April 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Theta Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, located at California State Polytechnic University Pomona, announced today that it has raised over $100,000 to help its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah.
“We continue to marvel at the philanthropic work the Sigma Chi Fraternity at Cal Poly Pomona does, along with their sorority partners in being the generation to end cancer. This marks the first time in the history of the Sigma Chi Fraternity a chapter has gone four years in a row raising more than $100,000 for cancer research being done at Huntsman Cancer Institute. Our founder, Jon M. Huntsman, Sr. said, 'Cancer moves fast, me must move faster.' We can move faster with the help of these young men and women and all who donate to end the devastating effects cancer has on the lives of so many. We are deeply grateful. While most chapters raise funds throughout the year, these ladies and gentlemen did it in a week!” - Jerry Nelson, Director of Sigma Chi Alumni Giving and Special Projects at Huntsman Cancer Foundation
"The funds raised are used by HCI exclusively for research and development. Directly because of this cutting-edge research and help from HCI, my younger brother extended his life from a three-week terminal prognosis to now thriving and cancer free seven years later. I am so proud of the leadership and enthusiasm exhibited by the men of the Theta Sigma Chapter and sorority women of Cal Poly! Their unparalleled efforts to help find a cure are truly extraordinary and very appreciated." - Ryan Rogers, Chapter Advisor of the Theta Sigma Chapter
Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) is an NCI-designated cancer research facility and hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists at the institute aim to understand cancer at a molecular and genetic level and strive to find new and more effective ways to treat this disease. A treatment approach based on genetic knowledge allows for more targeted, individualized cancer therapies.
