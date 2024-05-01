Oxford Oaks Distillery Wins Grand National Champion's Trophy at U.S. Open Spirits Championship
Oxford, NC, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- At the U.S. Open Spirits Championship, Oxford Oaks Distillery proudly shares the Grand National Champion's Trophy with Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery from Dayton, Ohio. Both distilleries secured three gold medals in this section of the competition, solidifying their status as leaders in the spirits industry nationally.
Oxford Oaks Distillery clinched gold in the Vodka, Flavored Vodka (Black Pepper), and Rum categories, showcasing their dedication to crafting exceptional spirits with unmatched quality and flavor. Oxford Oaks Distillery also was awarded a gold medal for their 86 proof Carolina Whiskey in the whiskey spirits section of the competition.
"This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to producing and distributing spirits of the highest caliber," said Matthew McLain, Master Distiller of Oxford Oaks Distillery. "We are honored to be recognized among the best distilleries in the US and proud to represent North Carolina on a national stage. Having our Vodkas recognized also shines a light on the North Carolina farming community and we are proud to be producing spirits from locally sourced grains and returning those used products back to the farmers as feed."
The judging process at the U.S. Open Spirits Championship is rigorous and impartial, with blind tastings ensuring fairness. The initial round of judging took place at "The Barn" in Oxford, Ohio, with the final round held in Niagara Falls, New York, in collaboration with the Niagara College Teaching Distillery in Ontario. A panel of judges, including instructors from Niagara College and industry experts, stringently evaluated each entry to determine the winners across various categories. For a full list of winners, visit https://usopenwhiskey.com/2024-u-s-open-whiskey-medals-winners/.
"We are incredibly proud of our team at Oxford Oaks Distillery for their outstanding achievement at the U.S. Open Spirits Championship. Winning four gold medals and sharing the Grand National Champion's Trophy is a testament to our unwavering commitment to distributing only top quality spirits and the production of unique liquors like our Black Pepper Vodka. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on driving sustainable business growth and delivering long-term value to our investors and community," commented Founding Partner and Investor Relations Director Dr. Peter Johnson.
For information on Oxford Oaks Distillery award-winning spirits, visit www.oxfordoaksdisitllery.com.
About Oxford Oaks Distillery Oxford Oaks Distillery is Granville County’s first craft distillery featuring a specialty cocktail bar and upscale Verdigris restaurant where the community can gather and enjoy fine spirits, elevated cocktails and delicious cuisine located in the heart of downtown Oxford, North Carolina.
Contact: Pierre Gingue, Managing Partner – info@oxfordoaksdistillery.com
