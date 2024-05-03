Introducing: Cost Comparison Tools on Men Having Babies' Surrogacy Advisor Directory

Men Having Babies is thrilled announces Surrogacy Advisor, an advanced and comprehensive multidisciplinary directory of more than 250 surrogacy providers with detailed cost estimates, provider comparison tools, and ratings and reviews from thousands of parenting surveys. Surrogacy Advisor provides a free, trusted, user-friendly resource for prospective parents of all backgrounds across the globe who seek to connect with ethical agencies, clinics, and other professionals in the USA and Canada.