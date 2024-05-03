Madrona Dry Gin Wins Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind.
Redmond, WA, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Madrona Distillery proudly announces that its flagship product, Madrona Dry Gin, has been awarded a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This recognition stands as a testament to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of Madrona Dry Gin.
Crafted over three years of meticulous research and development, Madrona Dry Gin is the product of the distiller’s studies at Heriot Watt University (Edinburgh, Scotland) and a decades-long passion for gin. Rooted in tradition yet innovative in its approach, this exquisite gin represents a harmonious blend of time-honored techniques and meticulous botanical selection and sourcing.
What sets Madrona Dry Gin apart is not only its unparalleled taste but also the collaborative spirit behind its creation. Throughout its development journey, Madrona Distillery collaborated closely with gin experts from the United Kingdom and local consumers, drawing from their knowledge and experience to perfect every aspect of the gin's profile.
Based near the shores of Lake Sammamish in Redmond, Washington, Madrona Distillery is a family-owned establishment driven by a commitment to excellence and a passion for craft spirits. With a dedication to sourcing the finest botanicals and employing traditional distillation methods, Madrona Distillery is committed to delivering both traditional and innovative spirits to the world.
"We are thrilled and honored to receive a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition," said Tom Allan, Founder and Distiller at Madrona Distillery. "Based on consumer response we knew we had a great gin, but this recognition from the experts in the industry reaffirms our belief in the exceptional quality of Madrona Dry Gin and is a nice pat on the back for our team. We extend our gratitude to the judges and organizers of the competition, as well as to our loyal customers who continue to support us by raising their glasses of Madrona spirits."
For more information about Madrona Distillery and its award-winning products, please visit madronadistillery.com.
About Madrona Distillery:
Madrona Distillery is a family-owned craft distillery based in Redmond, Washington. Founded with a passion for quality and innovation, Madrona Distillery specializes in producing exceptional spirits, including its flagship product, Madrona Dry Gin. With a dedication to tradition, craftsmanship, and collaboration, Madrona Distillery is committed to setting the standard for excellence in the spirits industry.
