Forbes Acquires Groundbreaking Digital Artwork "Circuit City - A Blueprint of Tomorrow" as Part of Its Expansion into Blockchain Art

In a landmark event for both the art and blockchain communities, Forbes has acquired Dr. Michael Frisch's (DrCrypto) generative artwork "Circuit City - A Blueprint of Tomorrow" as their first piece on Bitcoin Ordinals. This acquisition underscores Forbes' commitment to embracing innovative technologies within the art sphere, highlighting the growing importance of blockchain in authenticating and securing digital art. The artwork will be showcased in prominent international venues.