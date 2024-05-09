End of Summer - All White Affair
Los Angeles, CA, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hey Girlfriend Network Presents "End of Summer - All White Affair" at SoFi Stadium.
Hey Girlfriend Network, a leading community organization, proudly announces its 1st End of Summer - All White Affair, to be held at the prestigious SoFi Stadium - The Gallagher Garden in Inglewood on Saturday, September 21, 2024. This exciting event aims to bring professionals together for an evening of networking, collaboration, and connecting with like-minded individuals.
End of Summer - All White Affair will be a celebration of community, culture, and fashion. Both men and women are cordially invited to attend this unforgettable gathering, featuring live music and an abundance of fun-filled activities. Attendees can expect an exhilarating atmosphere that fosters meaningful connections and inspires personal and professional growth.
Tickets for the event are available at varying prices, ranging from $85 to $175, accommodating a wide range of preferences and budgets. Participants are requested to dress in all white attire, symbolizing unity and elegance, creating a visually stunning ambiance that will set the stage for an unforgettable evening.
As an organization that values collaboration and community empowerment, Hey Girlfriend Network is pleased to offer sponsorship packages for businesses and individuals looking to support this noteworthy event. Contributing as a sponsor not only provides exposure to a diverse and engaged audience but also demonstrates a commitment to fostering meaningful connections within the professional community.
For more information about End of Summer - All White Affair tickets, sponsorship packages, or general event details, please contact 310 428 3950. Also, please visit TicketLeap.com and enter All White Party in search.
Hey Girlfriend Network looks forward to welcoming professionals from all walks of life to this remarkable event, where community, collaboration, and connections reign supreme. Join us for an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and networking at the End of Summer - All White Affair.
About Hey Girlfriend Network:
Hey Girlfriend Network is a prominent community organization dedicated to empowering women and fostering meaningful connections. Through various events, networking opportunities, and partnering with various mentorship programs, Hey Girlfriend Network aims to create a supportive and inclusive community that encourages personal and professional growth. With a strong emphasis on collaboration and community engagement, Hey Girlfriend Network strives to inspire and uplift people from all backgrounds, facilitating opportunities for success and connection.
Press Contact:
Cynthia Billingslea
Event Organizer
End of Summer - All White Party
Phone: 310-428-3950
Email: info@heygirlfriendnetwork.com
