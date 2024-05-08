AAHD Welcomes Dr. Anjali Forber-Pratt as New Director of Research

The American Association on Health and Disability has welcomed Dr. Anjali Forber-Pratt as their new Director of Research. This role will be instrumental in directing AAHD’s outreach work to engage people with disabilities in the All of Us Research Program, including efforts on a pilot initiative to support pediatric enrollment in the program. Dr. Forber-Pratt will start in the role in July 2024.