Your Space America, Inc. Offers Tax Advantage in Las Vegas Qualified Opportunity Zone
YourSpace America, Inc. was formed as an investment manager to provide superior risk-adjusted returns in the growing self-storage industry. This commercial real estate asset class is characterized by strong cash flows, low break-even margins, and best-in-class REIT universe returns for the last 30 years.
Las Vegas, NV, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Pappie of VX Global Inc., in conjunction with Greg McAndrews & Associates Financial Public Relations, is proud to announce an investment marketing campaign under Reg 506 D Rule C for Your Space America, Inc., Ladera Ranch, CA. The Company is headed by Russ Colvin, a seasoned storage building project specialist who has more than $50 million in successful projects to date.
The Company is now offering a unique opportunity in a new construction, climate-controlled storage facility in a Qualified Opportunity Zone in Las Vegas, NV. This particular build is scheduled to break ground in July of 2024 and has already received approval and all entitlement paperwork necessary. Over $4 million has been invested in the project to date. For more information about an investment opportunity in a high-yield, asset-based, resilient sector with tax advantages due to its Qualified Opportunity Zone status, please visit www.vxinvestment.com/ysa. This offering is for accredited investors only under Reg 506 D Rule C.
For more information contact:
Jonathan Pappie
jpappie@vxglobal.com
725-780-5814
www.vxglobal.com
Gregory A. McAndrews
Greg@gregmcandrews.com
310-804-7037
www.gregmcandrews.com
VX Global Inc. was compensated $25,000. for a pre-paid investment marketing campaign. VX Global Inc. does not receive any success-based fees for the results of the campaign. Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Your Space America, Inc., VX Global Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever, where Your Space America, Inc., VX Global Inc. and McAndrews PR, and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.
"Nothing Ever Gets Done By Thinking About It."
An International Capital Markets Specialist
Jonathan Pappie
725-780-5814
www.vxglobal.com
The Company is now offering a unique opportunity in a new construction, climate-controlled storage facility in a Qualified Opportunity Zone in Las Vegas, NV. This particular build is scheduled to break ground in July of 2024 and has already received approval and all entitlement paperwork necessary. Over $4 million has been invested in the project to date. For more information about an investment opportunity in a high-yield, asset-based, resilient sector with tax advantages due to its Qualified Opportunity Zone status, please visit www.vxinvestment.com/ysa. This offering is for accredited investors only under Reg 506 D Rule C.
For more information contact:
Jonathan Pappie
jpappie@vxglobal.com
725-780-5814
www.vxglobal.com
Gregory A. McAndrews
Greg@gregmcandrews.com
310-804-7037
www.gregmcandrews.com
VX Global Inc. was compensated $25,000. for a pre-paid investment marketing campaign. VX Global Inc. does not receive any success-based fees for the results of the campaign. Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Your Space America, Inc., VX Global Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever, where Your Space America, Inc., VX Global Inc. and McAndrews PR, and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.
"Nothing Ever Gets Done By Thinking About It."
An International Capital Markets Specialist
Jonathan Pappie
725-780-5814
www.vxglobal.com
Contact
VX Global Inc.Contact
Jonathan Pappie
725-780-5814
vxglobal.com
Jonathan Pappie
725-780-5814
vxglobal.com
Categories