SeabuckWonders Unveils Functional New Product for Women
Fem-Omega 7 Makes its Debut as Ultimate Supplement for Female Dryness.
Chicago, IL, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SeabuckWonders, the original sea buckthorn company, is ready to release their newest product for women derived from the sea buckthorn plant. Fem-Omega 7 was specially formulated as a supplement to aid vaginal female dryness. These dietary softgels provide an all-natural vaginal moisturizing supplement and a holistic way to support female health that offers gentle relief and nourishment from the inside out.
Omega 7 is the Key
The development of Fem-Omega 7 was inspired by SeabuckWonders’ top-selling, customer favorite, Omega 7 Complete. This powerful supplement is the perfect blend of sea buckthorn seed and berry oils, delivering naturally potent Omega 7. Fem-Omega 7 is an enhanced version of this multiple award-winning supplement. The plant-based Omega 7 fatty acid, antioxidants and phytonutrients in the pure organic sea buckthorn oil promotes healthy mucous membranes. It also supports healthy inflammation response and can soothe irritated tissue. This product is also great for hair, skin, nails and any other dryness women may experience.
Great for All Ages
As women mature and reach menopause, most will experience dryness. Fem-Omega 7 is an excellent defense in fighting off these changes. But there are women of all ages who experience dryness and seek out natural ways to reduce the symptoms that it can cause. Fem-Omega 7 provides relief and helps restore radiant feminine health at any age.
Fem-Omega 7 will be available to purchase on Amazon.com on May 10, 2024. Consumers will be able to purchase a box that contains 60 softgels (500 mg each) for $34.99, which will last 30 days. Conveniently packaged with four individual, heat-resistant blister so consumers will never have to experience melted or sticky softgel tablets.
Fem-Omega 7 was designed to benefit all women who experience vaginal or any type of bodily dryness. This product is made from 100% natural ingredients, is Gluten-Free and Non-GMO.
About SeabuckWonders
SeabuckWonders was the first company to introduce sea buckthorn oil to United States consumers, providing only Himalayan, USDA Certified Organic Sea Buckthorn oil for 30 years. Consumers can depend on the highest quality sea buckthorn oils when choosing SeabuckWonders.
The SeabuckWonders Difference
What separates their products from other brands? SeabuckWonders oversees every step of production from berries grown on our organic farm to the finished product. This commitment to quality allows SeabuckWonders to offer the purest organic sea buckthorn oils in the market with the highest levels of Omega 7.
You can find them at select retailers or online at: http://www.seabuckwonders.com/products/
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
SeabuckWondersContact
Cherie Boldt
262-623-0681
www.seabuckwonders.com
