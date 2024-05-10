Henry Fords T's Made History: Celebrating 100 Years with the Ford Model T's Milestone Birthday Bash

Celebrate 100 Years of the Model T with The Central Texas Tin Lizzies, on May 18, 2024 / 12-4 pm. Experience the iconic car's history & legacy with Model T owners and enthusiasts, hot dogs & cupcakes. Media, can be included on a 10 am drive before the event starts. Contact the CenTEx Tin Lizzie Austin chapter for more info.