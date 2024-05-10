Henry Fords T's Made History: Celebrating 100 Years with the Ford Model T's Milestone Birthday Bash
Celebrate 100 Years of the Model T with The Central Texas Tin Lizzies, on May 18, 2024 / 12-4 pm. Experience the iconic car's history & legacy with Model T owners and enthusiasts, hot dogs & cupcakes. Media, can be included on a 10 am drive before the event starts. Contact the CenTEx Tin Lizzie Austin chapter for more info.
Martindale, TX, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Fords Model T. Celebrates 100 Years of the invention that changed history.
The CenTex Tin Lizzies and Martindale, Texas, are hosting a historic celebration marking a century of the iconic Model T, a vehicle that forever changed the automotive landscape. Commemorating this monumental achievement, honoring the rich history and enduring legacy of the Model T on May 18 from noon to 4 pm, in Martindale, Texas, on Main Street.
The Model T, introduced by Henry Ford in 1908, revolutionized transportation, making automobiles accessible to the masses and reshaping the way people lived and worked. The affordability, and reliability propelled it to become one of the most influential vehicles in history, leaving an indelible mark on society.
By 1924, Ford had sold over 10 million Model T cars.
At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the story of the Model T through conversations with Model T owners, Restorers and Experts. Visitors will learn more about the Model T, the car that pioneered modern transportation.
Event Details:
Date: May 18, 2024
Time: Noon to 4 pm
Martindale, Texas (Main Street)
For Media & journalists: 10am Ride in a Model T,, the evolution from horse and buggy to car.
Contact
CenTex Tin Lizzie Model T ClubContact
Britanie Olvera
512-848-8503
centextinlizzies.org/tin/
Brit@btsjobs.com or Joe Pinelli 512-801-8106
