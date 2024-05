Henry Fords T's Made History: Celebrating 100 Years with the Ford Model T's Milestone Birthday Bash

Martindale, TX, May 10, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Henry Fords Model T. Celebrates 100 Years of the invention that changed history.The CenTex Tin Lizzies and Martindale, Texas, are hosting a historic celebration marking a century of the iconic Model T, a vehicle that forever changed the automotive landscape. Commemorating this monumental achievement, honoring the rich history and enduring legacy of the Model T on May 18 from noon to 4 pm, in Martindale, Texas, on Main Street.The Model T, introduced by Henry Ford in 1908, revolutionized transportation, making automobiles accessible to the masses and reshaping the way people lived and worked. The affordability, and reliability propelled it to become one of the most influential vehicles in history, leaving an indelible mark on society.By 1924, Ford had sold over 10 million Model T cars.At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the story of the Model T through conversations with Model T owners, Restorers and Experts. Visitors will learn more about the Model T, the car that pioneered modern transportation.Event Details:Date: May 18, 2024Time: Noon to 4 pmMartindale, Texas (Main Street)For Media & journalists: 10am Ride in a Model T,, the evolution from horse and buggy to car.