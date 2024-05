FLAT 6 CONCEPTS Named a Top 10 Luxury Branding and Marketing Agency in the US for 2024

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2024 --( PR.com )-- FLAT 6 CONCEPTS, a Los Angeles-based luxury branding design firm, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Luxury Marketing Agencies in the United States for 2024 by Social Shepherd. This prestigious honor validates the agency's dedication to crafting sophisticated and effective marketing solutions for discerning luxury brands.“We're thrilled to receive this distinction from Social Shepherd," said Christos Joannides, founder and creative director at FLAT 6 CONCEPTS. "Our team is passionate about understanding the unique needs of luxury brands and delivering marketing that reflects their values and resonates with their target audience.”FLAT 6 CONCEPTS specializes in delivering clean, elegant design, strategic storytelling, and meticulous attention to detail across all areas of luxury branding. This includes brand identity development, website design, packaging, and advertising campaigns.The agency's commitment to excellence has enabled it to collaborate with a wide array of high-profile clientele in the luxury sector.About FLAT 6 CONCEPTSFLAT 6 CONCEPTS is an award-winning luxury branding agency based in Los Angeles. The agency partners with clients across fashion, beauty, hospitality, and other design-centric industries to elevate their brand presence and achieve their marketing goals. To learn more, visit https://www.flat6concepts.com